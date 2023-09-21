Cast Set For SPUTNIK SWEETHEART at the Arcola Theatre

Millicent Wong has been announced as playing Sumire in Sputnik Sweetheart, an adaptation of the novel by Haruki Murakami. Her previous credits include Sasha in Orlando with Emma Corrin (Garrick Theatre), Henry V (Donmar Warehouse), Shake My Bones (Royal Court), After Life (National Theatre), Living Newspaper Edition 6 (Royal Court). She will be joined by Naruto Komatsu who makes his theatrical debut as Sumire's best friend K.

Natsumi Kuroda will take the role of Miu, Sumire's muse and unrequited love. Her theatre credits include Aoji in 28 Hours 01 Minute (Royal Court) and A Letter From the Sea (New National Theatre Tokyo). The cast is completed by Yuyu Rau (Medea, Julie, National Theatre) as Mrs Nimura and Sadao Ueda as Nakamura (Harajuku Girls, Finborough Theatre; Privates on Parade, Noel Coward Theatre). Sputnik Sweetheart is presented by Arcola Theatre in partnership with the Japan Foundation.

Partly a story of love and loneliness, partly a detective story, Murakami's novel is brought to stage by Tony Award nominee Bryony Lavery (Frozen, The Book of Dust) and Tony and Olivier Award nominee Melly Still (My Brilliant Friend, Coram Boy). Following their partnership on The Lovely Bones, Lavery and Still join forces once again on the story of Sumire, a young Japanese writer who can't find the words to write, who styles herself on Jack Kerouac and who falls head-over-heels in love with Miu, 17 years her senior. But when Sumire goes missing on a Greek Island, her best friend K's search for her unearths more questions than answers. Sputnik Sweetheart journeys through Tokyo, Italy, Switzerland, Greece, and an intangible space of shifting realities. Murakami's story is about doing whatever it takes to overcome loneliness and rest in certainty.

Arcola Theatre produces daring, high-quality theatre in the heart of East London and beyond. They commission and premiere exciting, original works alongside rare gems of world drama and bold new productions of classics. Their socially engaged, international programme champions diversity, challenges the status quo, and attracts over 65,000 people to their building each year. Their ticket prices are some of the most affordable in London. Arcola has won awards including the UK Theatre Award for Promotion of Diversity, The Stage Award for Sustainability and the Peter Brook Empty Space Award.