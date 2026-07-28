Cast Set For KING LEAR at The Royal Exchange Theatre, Led By David Threlfall

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The Royal Exchange Theatre has announced details of the cast who will bring Matthew Dunster's reimagining of Shakespeare's masterwork KING LEAR to life. This is the fifth production in the theatre's 50th anniversary season 'A Homecoming' and it will run from 2 October to 15 November 2026.

Led by the previously announced David Threlfall who returns to the Royal Exchange Theatre after 27 years to play King Lear, Shakespeare's most elemental tragedy charts a kingdom where power corrupts, families become enemies and prosperity devolves into war.

Threlfall's extensive credits include SHAMELESS (Channel 4) for which he won an RTS Television Award for Best Actor; HANGMEN (Broadway) which earned him a Tony Award nomination for Best Actor, THE LIFE AND ADVENTURES OF NICHOLAS NICKLEBY (RSC/ West End/ Broadway) for which he won an Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actor. He returns to the Manchester venue after having previously starred in PEER GYNT; PRESENT LAUGHTER; THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO; YOUR HOME IN THE WEST; MACBETH; OEDIPUS AT COLONUS; OEDIPUS THE KING; and RIDDLEY WALKER.

He is joined by Mercury Prize-nominated songwriter and performing musician Nadine Shah (A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, Shakespeare North Playhouse; Virginia Woolf'S NIGHT AND DAY (Film)) as Goneril; Lisa Diveney (THE HOMECOMING, Young Vic; THE SEAGULL, Regent's Park; DONKEY HEART, West End) as Regan; Isobel Akuwudike (THE LADY FROM THE SEA, Bridge Theatre; HOSTAGE, Netflix; THE ROAD TRIP, Paramount) as Cordelia;Jonathan Slinger (AS YOU LIKE IT and DREAMING, Royal Exchange Theatre; JUNIPER BLOOD, Donmar Warehouse; WAITING FOR GODOT, Theatre Royal Haymarket) who returns to the Royal Exchange Theatre to play Gloucester;Nicholas Karimi (UNDER THE SHADOW, Almeida; MACBETH, Royal Shakespeare Company; WAR HORSE, National Theatre and West End) as Albany & Brawn; Tom Varey(HAMNET, RSC & Garrick Theatre; THE WAVES, Jermyn Street Theatre; THE GLASS MENAGERIE, Yard Theatre) as Edgar; Paddy Stafford (THE BATTLE, Birmingham Rep; MOJO, Redbrick; TOO MUCH WORLD ALL AT ONCE, Box of Tricks) as Edmund and Jason Done (INSPECTOR MORSE, Melting Pot; BRASSIC, Sky; THE HACK, BBC) as Kent.

The cast is completed by Ed Coleman (THE WHITE CHIP, Southwark Playhouse; SILO, Apple TV; THE WITCHER, Netflix) as Cornwall & French Officer; Gabin Kongolo (ATONEMENT, Chichester Festival Theatre; ROMEO A JULIET, Shakespeare's Globe/Theatr Cymru; BOYHOOD; Attic Theatre Company) as France & Curan; Anwar Russell (MEASURE FOR MEASURE, Donmar Warehouse; IMOGEN, Shakespeare's Globe; THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE, Leeds Playhouse) who makes a welcome return to the Royal Exchange following NO PAY? NO WAY! and joins as Burgundy & Oswald; and Ryan Pope(HANGMEN, Broadway; IDEAL, Lowry Theatre; A VERY VERY VERY DARK MATTER, Bridge Theatre) also returns to the Royal Exchange for the third time to step into the role of Elias.

Joining them is Grace Jabbari (HARVEST (Film); SILENT LINES and MALIPHANT WORKS 2, Russell Maliphant Company) as Doctor & Edmund's Lover; Jessica Mannion (TWELFTH NIGHT, HER Productions; ORLANDO and A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, Guildhall School of Music and Drama) as Guen; Harry Clarke (RICHARD III, Rose Theatre and Liverpool Playhouse; AS YOU LIKE IT AND MACBETH; The Lord Chamberlain's Men, UK and European tours; CHARLEY'S AUNT, Sidmouth REP Play Festival) as Ned ; and Rupert Hill (DEATH OF A SALESMAN, Royal Exchange Theatre; CASUALTY, BBC One; EASTENDERS, BBC One) who makes a welcome return to the Exchange to play Torin.

Lear is a searing portrait of a king unable to distinguish truth from lies. As the storm rises and night falls, language, identity and meaning break down completely.

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