Cast Set For DEEP-HEAT RIVALRY at The Other Palace Studio

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Sario Solomon (Grease) and Jason Leigh Winter (Disney's Hercules) will take on the roles of Hollandaise and Stroganoff respectively, in Deep-Heat Rivalry at The Other Palace Studio this autumn.

Joining them and sipping the Ginger Ale are Ross Chisari (Moulin Rouge The Musical) as Puck, and following rave reviews from her role as Gwyneth Paltrow in the hit parody-musical I Wish You Well at Edinburgh Fridge and in the West End is Diana Vickers (The Rise and Fall of Little Voice) as THE Diva.

The funny new panto parody on ice Deep-Heat Rivalry is written by celebrated comedy duo Trevor Ashley and Phil Scott.

Loosely inspired by a certain hit TV series (and we mean very loosely), this camp, chaotic, and deliciously inappropriate new comedy smashes together locker room drama, forbidden romance, parody songs, and absolutely no knowledge of sport whatsoever. Add in nudity (yes, really), shameless innuendo, with a score that ranges from power ballad to party pop, and you've got a show that's less about hockey—and more about hooking up.

Deep-Heat Rivalry follows sworn enemies Shane Hollandaise and Ilya Stroganoff—two outrageously talented, aggressively handsome hockey stars whose on-ice clashes are the stuff of legend. But behind The Bruises, body checks, and barely concealed tension lies a secret neither of them is prepared for: they are madly, inconveniently, and spectacularly in love.

Deep-Heat Rivalry comes from acclaimed writers and performers, the Olivier nominated Trevor Ashley and Phil Scott, with the former also set to direct. They are renowned for their irreverent, high-camp theatrical style and a string of hit productions that celebrate bold comedy, musical parody, and larger-than-life entertainment, “Ashley and Scott aim low for their laughs, seldom straying above the waist,” (Sydney Morning Herold).

Expect passion. Expect power plays. Expect absolutely no subtlety. It's not just a rivalry… it's a full-contact comedy. In the high-stakes, high-speed world of professional ice hockey, rivalries run deep… but this one runs hotter. Deep-Heat Rivalry is written by Trevor Ashley and Phil Scott and directed by Trevor Ashley, choreography is by Mitchell Harper with costume design by Angie White, set design by Reuben Speed and lighting design by Tom Boucher.

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