Cast Set For CHARLIE'S GIRLS at the Union Theatre

AIM Theatre (AIM) will present a brand-new cabaret celebrating the songs of composer Charles Miller, for two shows only at the Union Theatre. Charlie’s Girls will feature a trio of familiar West End faces singing some of the most iconic compositions by one of the UK’s top musical theatre composers.

Charles Miller’s most recent credits include The Pleasance Garden, which won the Best Musical in the 2022 Off West End Awards, and The Return of the Soldier, which played at Jermyn Street Theatre and the Hope Mill Theatre, garnering critical acclaim and earning him several nominations for best new musical. His collaborations with New York Lyricist Kevin Hammonds include When Midnight Strikes, Brenda Bly: Teen Detective, and Hope, which have all enjoyed successful London runs. His shows have been published by the Rodgers & Hammerstein Corporation, and four albums of his work have been recorded, sung by the likes of Cassidy Janson, Lindsey Danvers, and Brenda Edwards.

Performing in the show will be Melissa Jacques (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Apollo Theatre; Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre; Kinky Boots, Adelphi Theatre), Lucyelle Cliffe (Legally Blonde, UK tour; Les Misérables, Queens Theatre; Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre), and Emma Odell (Kinky Boots, Adelphi Theatre; Mamma Mia, UK and International Tour; Wind in the Willows, London Palladium).

AIM Theatre takes the best of Charles Miller’s music and gives it a new platform to be performed alongside some witty, funny, and sincere anecdotes. Those who know Charles’ music understand he has a fantastic ability to tell a story with his cross-genre melodies, and Charlie’s Girls presents a broad selection of his material guaranteed to enrapture both fans and those who are unfamiliar with his work.

Director Fenton Gray says, It's great to be compiling and directing a programme of the wonderful songs of Charles Miller. It promises to be an entertaining and eclectic evening, and I'm thrilled to working with three stunning performers, all of whom have been closely involved with Charles's music for many years.