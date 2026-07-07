Cast Set For AS YOU LIKE IT at Shakespeare's Globe

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Shakespeare's Globe has announced the cast and creative team of As You Like It in The Globe Theatre, running from 14 August – 25 October 2026, co-directed by Globe Associate Artistic Director Sean Holmes (Romeo and Juliet, and Pinocchio, Shakespeare's Globe; Cowbois, RSC / Royal Court Theatre) and Charlie Josephine (Cowbois, RSC / Royal Court Theatre).

The cast will comprise Peter Bourke as Adam/Sir Oliver Martext, Jonnie Broadbent as Touchstone, Jurell Carter as Charles/William, Colm Gormley as Duke Senior/Duke Frederick/Corin, Charlie Josephine as Orlando, Thomas Josling as Oliver, Molly Madigan as Phoebe, Phoebe Naughton as Audrey, Gracie Oddie-James as Celia, Katherine Pearce as Jaques, Jordan Rhys as Jaques de Boys/Cover, Lola Shalam as Rosalind, Inez Solomon-Gardner as Ensemble/Cover, and Busa Wickramasuriya as Silvius.

Co-directors Sean Holmes and Charlie Josephine said: “We're thrilled to be co-directing again, and especially to be working with this brilliant creative team. It's a wild play, full of unexpected impossible love that fuels radical transformation.”

As You Like It's Assistant Director is Marley-Rose Liburd, the Assistant Movement Director is Kate Crips, Katie Richardson is the Composer and Musical Director, Paul Wills is Designer, Bethan Clark is the Fight & Intimacy Director, Tamsin Hurtado Clarke is Movement Director, Text is by Simon Trinder, with Voice by Gary Horner.

As You Like It was cast by Becky Paris CDG, Head of Casting at Shakespeare's Globe.

Cast Biographies

Peter Bourke will play Adam/Sir Oliver Martext. Peter trained at RADA. Previous work at Shakespeare's Globe includes: A Midsummer Night's Dream, Twelfth Night, Hamlet, Much Ado About Nothing, The Tempest and Shakespeare in the Abbey. Other theatre credits include: Henry IV Parts I & II, Henry V, Perkin Warbeck (RSC); The Browning Version, Harlequinade, The Elephant Man, The Provoked Wife, On the Razzle and The Oresteia at Epidaurus (National Theatre); When We Are Married, Exclusive, Dial M For Murder (West End) and the West End Premier of Endgame for his own Company, Fair Play.

TV credits include David Copperfield, Nickolas Nickleby, The Mayor of Casterbridge, The History of Mr Polly, Traffic, Studio and Hazel. Film credits include SOS Titanic, New Wave, The Jazz Detective, The Stud, Stand Up Virgin Soldiers and The Missionary.

Jonnie Broadbent will play Touchstone. Jonnie trained at Guildhall School of Music and Drama. Previous work at Shakespeare's Globe includes Much Ado About Nothing, Richard III, Henry IV, Henry IV Parts 1 & 2 and Henry V. Theatre work includes: Bird Grove by Alexei Kaye Campbell and Tom Stoppard's The Invention of Love (Hampstead Theatre); Anna Karenina (Chichester Festival Theatre); Vardy V Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial (West End); The Wizard of Oz (Sheffield Crucible - nominated for a UK Theatre Award); The Norman Conquests (Chichester Festival Theatre); The Comedy of Errors, The Tempest, Love for Love, Queen Anne, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (RSC); My Night with Reg (Donmar/ West End – Olivier Nominated); Humble Boy (OFFIE winner Best Actor), The Double Dealer, Strange Orchestra (Orange Tree); Grand Guignol (Southwark Playhouse/ Theatre Royal, Plymouth); Hamlet (Rose, Bankside); A Midsummer Night's Dream (Filter Theatre, Lyric); Ghost Stories (West End); Chekhov In Hell (Soho/ Theatre Royal Plymouth); Three Sisters (Filter Theatre/Lyric); Twelfth Night (Filter Theatre, RSC, Tricycle); Amadeus (Wilton's Music Hall); The Dumb Waiter and The Turn of the Screw (Bristol Old Vic); Master Harold and the Boys (Bristol Old Vic/ Southwark Playhouse); The Magic Toyshop (Shared Experience); The Three Birds (Gate); and Peter Pan (National Theatre). Film credits include Benediction; The Magic Flute and As You Like It. Television credits include: Maud (Channel 4); The Lady (ITV); The Crown; Father Brown; Silent Witness; Eastenders; Gimme Gimme Gimme; Cold War and Alice in Wonderland. He also voices Bill and Ben in Thomas and Friends. Radio credits include: Life Lines and The Late Mr Shakespeare (which he adapted, both for Radio 4). Jonnie is an Associate Artist of Filter Theatre and teaches regularly at BADA and TAL.

Jurell Carter will play Charles/William. Theatre credits include: Boys from the Blackstuff (UK Tour). TV credits include: Fightland (Starz); Emmerdale (ITV); Home (Channel 4); Doctors (BBC) and Kiri (Channel 4). Film credits include: The Thomas Crown Affair (Amazon MGM Studios) and VS. (BBC).

Colm Gormley will play Duke Senior/Duke Frederick/Corin. Previous work for Shakespeare's Globe includes Much Ado About Nothing, The Winter's Tale, The Taming of the Shrew, As You Like It, A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Tempest, The Merchant of Venice, and Twelfth Night. Other theatre credits include: The Rivals (Orange Tree); An Interrogation (Hampstead Downstairs); Cowbois (RSC/ Royal Court); Othello, Warhorse (National Theatre); The Winter's Tale, King Lear, All's Well That End's Well, I'll Be The Devil (RSC); Alice In Wonderland (Creation Theatre/ Big Telly); Mother Courage And Her Children (Headlong/ The Royal Exchange); The Country Girls (Chichester Festival Theatre); A Handful Of Stars (West End/ Theatre 503); Twelfth Night (Sheffield Crucible/ ETT); Dancing At Lughnasa (Royal And Derngate/ Oxford Playhouse); Melmoth The Wanderer (Lyric Theatre Belfast/ Tron Theatre Glasgow); Truth & Reconciliation (Royal Court); Still, The Blackbird Sings (Playhouse Derry/ Project Theatre Dublin); Arsenic And Old Lace (Salisbury Playhouse); Death Of Long Pig (Finborough Theatre/ Jerwood Space); Philidelphia Here I Come/Aristocrats (European Tour With Ourobourus); Twelfth Night (York Theatre Royal); Fighting Irish and The Boy With The Bomb In His Crisps (Belgrade Theatre, Coventry); The Time Step (Linda Marlowe Productions/ Theatre 503); Smilin' Through (The Drill Hall);The Ladies Cage (Manchester Royal Exchange/ Finborough Theatre); The Water Harvest (Theatre 503); Merry Christmas Betty Ford (Lyric Theatre Belfast); The Early Bird – By Leo Butler (Ransom); The Resistible Rise Of Artuo Ui, The Seagull, Twelfth Night, Family Voices, The White Devil, Three Sisters, and A Midsummer Night's Dream (Mercury Theatre Colchester); Elizabeth (Kabosh); Tricky (Blood In The Alley); The Blind Bird (Gate Theatre); and Kvetch (Artcore). Television credits include: Invisible (Mammoth); McDonald and Dodds, Victoria Season 2, Titanic, Ultimate Force (ITV); Officially Special (Sky); Locked Up Abroad (Channel 5, National Geographic); River City, The Message (BBC Television); and The Toys that Built America (National Geographic). Film credits includes: Flying Cranes (Runner Films); Downhill (Outsider); Jimmy's Hall (16 Films); Country of Hotels; and Bloody Sunday (Paramount).

Charlie Josephine will play Orlando. Their play Cowbois, which Charlie also co-directed with Sean Holmes, enjoyed a successful run at The RSC and the Royal Court in 2024. Charlie wrote the smash-hit new musical Pinocchio with Jim Fortune which will return to Shakespeare's Globe this winter. In 2022, their play I, Joan opened to great acclaim at Shakespeare's Globe. Acting theatre credits include: Metamorphoses (Shakespeare's Globe); Romeo & Juliet, Merry Wives of Windsor (RSC); Blush (Underbelly, Soho Theatre, National Tour); Nassim (Traverse Theatre); An Oak Tree (Warwick Arts Theatre); Buckets (Orange Tree Theatre); Secret Theatre Company (Lyric Hammersmith); Bitch Boxer (Underbelly, Soho Theatre, National and International Tour); Julius Caesar (Donmar Warehouse). Writing work includes Orchestra for National Theatre Connections; Flies for Boundless Theatre; Massive for Audible, One of Them Ones for Pentabus; Birds and Bees for Theatre Centre; Bitch Boxer and Blush at Soho Theatre and on tour. Television acting credits include: Under Salt Marsh, Major Players, The Chelsea Detective. Film acting credits include: Promenade. They are an Associate Artist at Shakespeare's Globe and at the NSDF.

Thomas Josling will play Oliver. Theatre credits include: Titus Andronicus (RSC, Hampstead Theatre); Scandaltown (Lyric Hammersmith); Habeas Corpus (Menier Chocolate Factory) and Marie Curie (Charing Cross Theatre). Television credits include: Masters of the Air and Belgravia: The Next Chapter.

Molly Madigan will play Phoebe. Molly trained at Guildhall School of Music and Drama. Previous work at Shakespeare's Globe includes The Crucible. Other theatre credits include: Romeo and Juliet, Little Women, Stig of the Dump (Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre); Merry Christmas Carol (Liverpool's Royal Court Theatre).

Phoebe Naughton will play Audrey. Phoebe Naughton trained at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. Previous work at Shakespeare's Globe includes Comedy of Errors. Theatre includes: Dracula (Lyric Hammersmith); Look Back In Anger (Almeida Theatre); Wildfire Road (Sheffield Theatres); The Wonderful World of Dissocia (Theatre Royal Stratford East); The Key Workers Cycle (Almeida Theatre); A Midsummer Night's Dream (Alexandra Palace); Scenes From The End Of The World (The Yard Theatre); Thank You For The Music (Southwark Playhouse). Television credits include: The Third Day (HBO). Film credits include: BAFTA nominated Hoard (BBC/BFI).

Gracie Oddie-James will play Celia. Theatre credits include The Lady From The Sea (The Bridge Theatre); Dog Sh1t (Theatre 503); F*cking White Boys (McQueens Theatre); Chaos: Tempting Fate (Long Nights Productions / Golden Goose Theatre). TV credits include: The Husbands (Apple TV); Grantchester (ITV); Renegade Nell (Disney+).

Katherine Pearce will play Jaques. Katherine trained at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. Theatre credits include: Even These Things (Manchester Royal Exchange); A Midsummer Night's Dream (RSC/ The Barbican); No Pay? No Way!, Our Pals (Manchester Royal Exchange); The Whip, King John (RSC); The Last Ballad of Lillian Bilocca (Hull Truck); Husbands and Sons (National Theatre/ Manchester Royal Exchange); A Stab in the Dark, Glitterland, Chamber Piece, Streetcar Named Desire, Woyzeck (Lyric Hammersmith); A Series of Increasingly Impossible Acts (Lyric Hammersmith/ Edinburgh Fringe); Port (National Theatre). Her TV and credits include: England is Mine (Hanway Films); My Cousin Rachel (Fox Searchlight); The Last Photograph (The Works); Waterloo Road, Rules of the Game, Three Girls, Young Hyacinth, Our Girl (BBC); Coronation Street, Girlfriends, Vera (ITV).

Jordan Rhys will play Jaques de Boys/Cover. Jordan trained at Guildhall School of Music and Drama. Theatre credits include Coriolanus (The Olivier, National Theatre). TV Credits include Professor T S 5&6 (Eagle Eye Drama/ ITV).

Lola Shalam will play Rosalind. Previous work at Shakespeare's Globe includes Romeo and Juliet. Other theatre credits include Gigi & Dar (Arcola Theatre); Macbeth (Wessex Grove/ Underbelly); Women, Beware the Devil (Almeida Theatre). TV credits include: First Day on Earth (BBC/ HBO); Grantchester (ITV); Quarter Life (Left Handed and Jax Media for Amazon).

Inez Solomon-Gardner is Ensemble/Cover. Inez Solomon-Gardner trained at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and Shakespeare's Globe's Young Company. Previous work at Shakespeare's Globe includes Romeo and Juliet. Theatre credits include In an Endless Garden (Black Dog Productions) and Roundabout (Knotted Theatre). Theatre Credits while training include Macbeth (RCSSD), Katzenmusik (RCSSD), and the titular role in Hamlet (TRBTS). Television credits include The Outlaws (BBC/Amazon Studios) and Doctor Who (BBC). Inez is also Co-founder of 'Women Trying', a bold new theatre company creating female led work.

Busa Wickramasuriya will play Silvius. Busa trained at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama and As You Like It is Busa's Shakespeare's Globe and professional debut. Previous theatre credits include: Much Ado About Nothing (Bute Theatre), Pomona (Bute Theatre), Tartuffe, The Watsons (Richard Burton Theatre) and That Last Summer (Sherman Theatre and The New Diorama).

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