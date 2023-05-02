Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2023 Tony Nominations Updating Live!

Cast Revealed for HOPE HAS A HAPPY MEAL by Tom Fowler at the Royal Court

It will run at the Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Upstairs from Saturday 3 June to Saturday 8 July 2023

May. 02, 2023  
Cast Revealed for HOPE HAS A HAPPY MEAL by Tom Fowler at the Royal Court

Laura Checkley, Mary Malone, Amaka Okafor, Felix Scott and Nima Taleghani have been cast in Hope has a Happy Meal, written by Tom Fowler and directed by Royal Court Associate Lucy Morrison. It will run at the Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Upstairs from Saturday 3 June to Saturday 8 July 2023, with press night on Friday 9 June 2023 at 7pm.

Hope has a Happy Meal is designed by Naomi Dawson, with lighting design by Anna Watson, sound design by Annie May Fletcher and movement direction by Jonnie Riordan.

"Hope? Hope, is that you?"

Years and years ago, Hope disappeared. Now, she's back. To find something she left behind.

But in the People's Republic of Koka Kola - a world of dwindling resources, corruption and corporate giants - what happens to Hope?

Follow Hope on a surreal and frenetic quest through a hyper-capitalist country.

Hope has a Happy Meal is a co-production with SISTER.

There will be a post-show talk with Tom Fowler on Tuesday 13 June 2023.



The Tiger Lillies Will Embark on From The Circus To The Cemetery UK Tour Photo
The Tiger Lillies Will Embark on 'From The Circus To The Cemetery' UK Tour
After years away touring the world, the Olivier Award-winning godfathers of alternative cabaret, the legendary alternative-rock trio The Tiger Lillies embark on a European tour of their highly-acclaimed back catalogue of music with their show 'From the Circus to the Cemetery', to coincide with the release of their first 'best of' album, 'The Worst of The Tiger Lillies'.
Impromptu Shakespeare Confirmed as Opening Act For The Garden Theatre Festival 2023 Launch Photo
Impromptu Shakespeare Confirmed as Opening Act For The Garden Theatre Festival 2023 Launch Event
Be immersed in the world of fire-breathing dragons, car chases and convicts, Shakespeare galore, beautiful cabaret, slapstick, laughter, and so much more. Sip a cooling drink under a warm sunset, and relax on your rolled-out blanket, at Bath's only open-air theatre festival.
Cast & Creatives Revealed For the World Premiere of THE RUMBLE UNDER THE RUG Photo
Cast & Creatives Revealed For the World Premiere of THE RUMBLE UNDER THE RUG
Reading Rep Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for their upcoming production of The Rumble Under the Rug, which is in partnership with Reading Libraries and will be directed and written by Helen Eastman after sell-out successes at Reading Rep with Alby the Penguin Saves Christmas, and Alby the Penguin Saves the World.
Birmingham Royal Ballet Announces London Dates Plus An Extra Matinee In Birmingham For BLA Photo
Birmingham Royal Ballet Announces London Dates Plus An Extra Matinee In Birmingham For BLACK SABBATH THE BALLET
Birmingham Royal Ballet has announced dates for performance at London's Sadler's Wells - 18 - 21 October, with tickets going on general sale on 22 May.

More Hot Stories For You


Cast and Creatives Revealed For SNAKEHEAD at the Hope TheatreCast and Creatives Revealed For SNAKEHEAD at the Hope Theatre
May 2, 2023

The Hope Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for their next in-house production Snakehead, a high-volume piece of gig theatre re-examining the Medusa myth which will premiere this June as part of the summer season. Through this highly anticipated re-telling audiences can expect an energetic and heartfelt show about one of Greek mythology's most misunderstood women.  
Casting Revealed For The World Premiere of THE THIRD MAN at Menier Chocolate FactoryCasting Revealed For The World Premiere of THE THIRD MAN at Menier Chocolate Factory
May 2, 2023

As public booking opens, the Menier Chocolate Factory has announced initial casting for the world première of the new musical, The Third Man. Learn more about who will be starring in the show here!
Nick Mohammed Adds New Date to THE VERY BEST & WORST OF MR. SWALLOW TourNick Mohammed Adds New Date to THE VERY BEST & WORST OF MR. SWALLOW Tour
May 2, 2023

Two-time Emmy award nominee and star of Ted Lasso Nick Mohammed's beloved alter ego, Mr. Swallow is adding another extra date to his first ever UK tour. Having sold out across the UK, 'Nick Mohammed presents The Very Best & Worst of Mr. Swallow' will now have an additional matinee performance on May 21st at the Duke Of York's Theatre.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal With the Sixth Cast of 2:22 A GHOST STORYPhotos: Inside Rehearsal With the Sixth Cast of 2:22 A GHOST STORY
May 2, 2023

Following the announcement of the sixth cast for 2:22 A Ghost Story, Producer Runaway Entertainment has released photos from rehearsals ahead of the first preview on 14 May. 
Photos: First Look at Al Murray and Mel Giedroyc in THE CROWN JEWELSPhotos: First Look at Al Murray and Mel Giedroyc in THE CROWN JEWELS
April 28, 2023

First look photos have been released of Al Murray (The Pub Landlord) and Mel Giedroyc (BBC 1’s The Great British Bake Off, Channel 4’s Light Lunch) who are set to start in the hilarious new West End comedy, The Crown Jewels which runs at The Garrick Theatre from Friday 7 July – Saturday 16 September 2023 ahead of regional tour dates.
share