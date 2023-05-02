Cast Revealed for HOPE HAS A HAPPY MEAL by Tom Fowler at the Royal Court

Laura Checkley, Mary Malone, Amaka Okafor, Felix Scott and Nima Taleghani have been cast in Hope has a Happy Meal, written by Tom Fowler and directed by Royal Court Associate Lucy Morrison. It will run at the Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Upstairs from Saturday 3 June to Saturday 8 July 2023, with press night on Friday 9 June 2023 at 7pm.

Hope has a Happy Meal is designed by Naomi Dawson, with lighting design by Anna Watson, sound design by Annie May Fletcher and movement direction by Jonnie Riordan.

"Hope? Hope, is that you?"

Years and years ago, Hope disappeared. Now, she's back. To find something she left behind.

But in the People's Republic of Koka Kola - a world of dwindling resources, corruption and corporate giants - what happens to Hope?

Follow Hope on a surreal and frenetic quest through a hyper-capitalist country.

Hope has a Happy Meal is a co-production with SISTER.

There will be a post-show talk with Tom Fowler on Tuesday 13 June 2023.