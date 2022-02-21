Carrie Hope Fletcher Will Embark on UK Tour in 2023

Carrie Hope Fletcher is set to embark on her first-ever UK tour in 2023!

Titled "An Open Book", the tour will see the West End star perform numbers from some of her roles, including Veronica Sawyer in Heathers the Musical, Fantine, Éponine and Young Éponine in Les Misérables and Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family.

The tour will open on 18 May at Bradford's St. George's Hall. Tickets go on sale on Friday via Cuffe and Taylor.

Tour Dates

Bradford's St George's Hall - 18 May

Southampton's Mayflower Theatre - 21 May

Norwich Theatre Royal - 22 May

The London Palladium - 25 May

Llandudno's Venue Cymru - 27 May

The Lowry in Salford - 28 May

Birmingham Symphony Hall - 29 May

Sheffield City Hall - 31 May

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall - 2 June

Newcastle O2 City Hall - 3 June

Edinburgh Festival Theatre - 4 June

Carrie Hope Fletcher currently plays the title role in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella in London's West End. Previously, she starred as Fantine in Les Misérables at the Sondheim Theatre ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic. She made her West End debut in 2001 at the age of seven as Young Eponine in Les Misérables and then returned in 2013 to play (grown-up) Eponine. As a child, Carrie also appeared in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (2002) as Jemima Potts and Jane Banks in Mary Poppins (2004).

She returned to Les Miserables for a second time in 2015 and, in 2016, Fletcher re-joined Chitty as Truly Scrumptious on tour around the UK. Her other theatre work includes Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family (UK tour), Heathers the Musical (The Other Palace and Theatre Royal Haymarket), Fantine in Les Misérables - The All-Star Staged Concert (Gielgud Theatre).

In addition to acting, Carrie has released an album called When the Curtain Falls, as well as writing a number of novels, including All I Know Now: Wonderings and Reflections on Growing Up Gracefully, based on her blog, which became a number one Sunday Times bestseller. She has over 600,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.