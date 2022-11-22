COLAB Theatre's THE WEST Extends Run into December
Performances now run 1- 16 December 2022.
Originally set to close in October, The West is now available to book for bonus dates in early December. From the makers of CROOKS 1926 comes The West is an immersive experience bringing the Wild West to the heart of South London. Blending theatre, gaming and escape rooms, COLAB Theatre invites audiences into their bespoke venue to learn cowboy tricks, catch bandits, gamble, rob a bank and smoke out the traitor in their midst. As they roam free through the different areas, shooting the breeze with the characters or just plain shooting, they take on missions and play to win.
Established in 2012 COLAB Theatre, focuses on creating immersive and interactive theatre. Its mission is to put audiences centre stage in fantastical worlds that allow them to tell the story for themselves. Combining authentic immersive theatre with cutting-edge production and classic story-telling techniques, COLAB enables its audiences to navigate the space, stor and characters, to whatever degree they wish. The shows are designed to provide a rewarding experience that offers excitement, thrill and intrigue to the seasoned immersive theatre goer or newcomer alike. Past productions have included CROOKS and CROOKS 1926, Hunted and Fifth Column.
