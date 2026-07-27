CMC ROCKS QLD to Mark 20th Anniversary With 2027 Return to Willowbank

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CMC Rocks QLD has announced that its 20th anniversary festival will take place March 17–21, 2027, at Willowbank Raceway in Queensland.

The festival will once again bring together Australian and international country music artists, with the lineup set to be announced later this year. Camping attendees will have access beginning Wednesday, March 17, with the main festival running through Sunday, March 21.

Festival Director and Chugg Entertainment Chairman Michael Chugg said the 2027 edition will celebrate the festival's two-decade history while honoring the vision of late founder Rob Potts. Festival Director Jeremy Dylan added that organizers are planning a special anniversary event for fans.

Since its debut in 2008, CMC Rocks QLD has grown from its inaugural event in Thredbo to become one

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