CINDERELLA: A FAIRYTALE to Lead Bristol Old Vic Christmas Season

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Bristol Old Vic has announced its Christmas season lineup, designed to bring audiences together – whatever their age.

Leading the festive charge is Cinderella: A Fairytale, a magical Christmas treat for the whole family. Cinderella: A Fairytale is the Olivier Award-nominated adaptation devised by Bristol artists Sally Cookson, Adam Peck and the Original Company. This brand-new production (27 Nov–2 Jan) will be directed by Bristol Old Vic's Lisa Gregan, bringing the much-loved story back to its hometown, fifteen years after it was first staged. Expect a fresh take on one of the world's best-loved stories, packed with theatrical magic and festive fun – making it the perfect excuse to get everyone together for a trip to the theatre.

And for the tiniest theatregoers, Bristol Old Vic's Weston Studio offers something altogether more intimate with The Snowy Day. A gentle, immersive introduction to theatre, based on the award-winning picture book by Ezra Jack Keats. Inspired by the magic and wonder of snow, it's made especially for young children and their grown-ups and runs from 28 Nov–3 Jan. But once the bedtime stories are over, Bristol Old Vic's festive programme has plenty to keep the adults entertained too.

Fans of drama with a difference can get their fix from 4–19 Dec, with Closer Each Day, the gloriously unpredictable improvised soap opera where the cast create the story in front of the audience. Like all the best soaps at Christmas time, expect scandal, romance, betrayal and outrageous plot twists – with absolutely no idea what happens next.

On 13 Dec, things get seriously funny with Christmas Comedy Crackers – a night of stand-up bringing together household names Russell Kane, Eva Bindeman and Lindsey Santoro for an evening of big laughs at Bristol Old Vic. Whether it's a Christmas night out with friends, an alternative work do or simply an excuse to escape the festive frenzy, Christmas Comedy Crackers promises plenty to laugh about.

The party continues as Bristol Old Vic's New Year's Eve House Party returns to see out the year in celebratory style on 31 Jan. For the fourth year running, the theatre will become the place to be as audiences swap Christmas jumpers for dancing shoes and welcome in the New Year together.

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