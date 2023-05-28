CHEESY CHEESY CATCHY MOUSEY to Play Camden People's Theatre in June

The production will run Friday 23rd - Sunday 25th June.

Cheesy Cheesy Catchy Mousey bills itself as being about cheese. And mice. And tuffets. And igneous rocks. And the director is quoted as saying "it's definitely about something." Absurdist in tone, but real in its messages, we have it on good authority that it's really about the media and the concept of truth in today's world.

The main character, Sam, (Helder Fernandes, recently seen in Our Generation at The National Theatre) has a simple question and he's seeking answers everywhere, from his mum to the Guardian to Twitter. This dark comedy shows what it feels like to be in a social media rabbit hole, where answers are difficult to find.

It promises to be a laugh-out-loud play in which almost nothing is as it seems. And it's a unique night out too - audiences will be able to follow a QR code to vote to shape Sam's journey along the way, and even volunteer to say a line in this interactive absurdist comedy, supported by Arts Council England. (Volunteers only, nobody will be forced!)

Catch the first showing of it in June, as this one's surely destined for bigger theatres in the future!

Cheesy Cheesy Catchy Mousey will run Friday 23rd - Sunday 25th June, 7pm at Camden People's Theatre (58-60 Hampstead Road, London, NW1 2PY)

Running Time is 90 minutes with interval.

Tickets available from: Click Here

Ticket price range: £12 Standard | £10 Concession/Student | £8 Low income

Cast List:

Sam: Helder Fernandes (Our Generation / The National Theatre)
AJ / Guardian / Meta: Nkhanise Phiri (The Trial Of Josie K / The Unicorn Theatre)
Janet / BBC / a dictionary: Anya Sayadian (Ted Lasso / Apple TV)
Tom / Wikipedia / Daily Mail: Ben Keenan
Gabriel / Twitter / a tuffet: Jacob Lovick

Company List:

Director: Edwina Strobl
Writer: Mark Daniels
Lead producer: Hannah Turk
Illustrator: Lele Saa (poster and visuals credit to Lele Saa)

Company Biography:

Started by sisters, Edwina and Victoria, Flugelman Productions brings together writers, performers, musicians and dancers from all over the world, inspired to tell great stories. They believe theatre can make all our lives better by helping us understand a little more of what it means to be human.

Edwina Strobl is a stage director working in opera, comedy and drama. She's trained at RADA and has trained and assisted at the Royal Opera House, as part of the Jette Parker Young Artist Programme. Her recent work includes directing at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland; assisting at the Staatsoper Hanover; directing Le dernier sorcier for Gothic Opera; and returning to direct NewsRevue at Canal Cafe Theatre.

Strobl's many collaborations with writer Mark Daniels experimental in form and tone, taking an interactive approach, and using an absurdist angle. Above all though, they're about making audiences laugh at the often ridiculous world we all live in. Their most recent piece, Coronavirus - A Great British Farce, was nominated for an OffWest Award and toured to London, Brighton, Birmingham and Norwich.




Recommended For You