Burnt Orange Theatre Unveils THE TEMPEST and CONSTELLATIONS

The company announces inaugural REP company season at Drayton Arms Theatre

By: Jan. 23, 2024

Burnt Orange Theatre have announced it’s much anticipated REP Company Season for 2024, featuring two spellbinding productions: William Shakespeare’s timeless classic The Tempest and the critically acclaimed Constellations.

Created collaboratively with a 15 strong company of 16-21 year old performers, Burnt Orange Theatre have revolutionised the traditional REP training model, providing The Ultimate Playground For Young Creatives.

The season is a testament to Burnt Orange Theatre’s commitment to delivering professional level, diverse and thought-provoking performances, featuring young artists in roles on and off stage. The carefully curated productions showcase the depth of talent within our company, promising audiences an unforgettable journey through the realms of classical and contemporary theatre. 

The Tempest - Directed by Anna Blackburn April 23-27 2024

Experience the magic and mystery of The Tempest brought to life in a way that is faithful to the Bard’s vision and refreshingly innovative. Set against a live underscore, this production promises to enchant, compelling and take your breath away.

Constellations - Directed by Rosie Thomas April 30-May 4

Prepare to be captivated by Nick Payne’s Constellations, a spellbinding exploration of love, quantum physics and the infinite possibilities of human connections. Performed by 15 cast members, Rosie Thomas’ interpretation questions which realities we create, and which are already written in the stars.




