Broadcast Details for BIG NIGHT OF MUSICALS Confirmed

The musical extravaganza will be available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on 27 January

By: Jan. 23, 2024

Broadcast details for The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals have been announced. The show will be available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on 27 January at 19.50, as well as on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds on 28 January. 

On the 22 January 2024, Jason Manford hosted The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals at Manchester’s AO Arena, alongside special guest, West End legend and singing sensation, Beverley Knight. Guests including Nicole Scherzinger, Rosie Ramsey, Kelvin Fletcher, Maisie Smith and Ellie Simmonds attended the dazzling evening which shone a light on the magic of musical theatre and the difference it makes to communities. 

The evening saw show-stopping performances from incredible West End and touring musicals, including a sensational performance of ‘Bring Him Home’ by Alfie Boe from Lès Miserables amongst three other leading Jean Valjean’s and a jubilant rendition of ‘Friend Like Me’ from Disney’s Aladdin.

The cast of Guys & Dolls featuring Daniel Mays performed the smash-hit ‘Sit Down You’re Rocking the Boat’ and a special performance of ‘Seasons of Love’ from the spectacular Beverley Knight brought the house down as she performed alongside National Lottery-funded group Next Generation Youth Theatre, an award-winning theatre, dance and arts company for young people.

The evening was a true extravaganza, bringing together the very best of musical theatre all under one roof.  

 Other performances included Hamilton, Mrs Doubtfire, Wizard of Oz, Everybody’s Talking About JamieThe Phantom of the Opera, Hamilton, A Chorus Line, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and HadestownTo round off the evening, the audience were also treated to an epic medley from the cast of GREASE - UK and Ireland tour, which had the whole arena on their feet. 

The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals will be available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on 27 January at 19.50, as well as on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds on 28 January. 

Photo Credit: Getty Images



