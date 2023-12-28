Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for SISTER ACT at the Dominion Theatre

Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Save up to 39% on the smash hit musical, playing from 15 March

By: Dec. 28, 2023

Sister Act

Boxing Day Sale: Tickets from £25 for Sister Act!

See soul sensation and Olivier Award winning superstar Beverley Knight from 15 March, and X Factor winner and international pop icon Alexandra Burke from 10 June as diva-in-disguise Deloris van Cartier! Plus, catch Gavin and Stacey's Ruth Jones in her West End debut as Mother Superior. This heavenly hit features a marvellous Motown-inspired score by the legendary Alan Menken, winner of 8 Oscars and multiple Tony Awards.

Based on the beloved film, this story of music, mishaps and nuns on the run is a joyous and uplifting tale of finding your voice and singing out, with your sisters by your side.

After delighting half a million people up and down the country, the sisters are back in the habit for a limited London season at the Dominion Theatre. This nunbelievable musical comedy begins March 2024 – don’t miss it!

Beverley Knight and Ruth Jones will only be performing from 15 March – 8 June.

9-13 May 2024
Please note Ruth Jones will not be performing, the role of Mother Superior will be played by Lesley Joseph.

5-17 April & 27 April 2024
Please note Lemar will not be performing.

3-8 June 2024
Please note Clive Rowe will not be performing.

Sister Act

Offers

Was £36 - Now £25
Was £54 - Now £35
Was £66 - Now £45
Was £90 - Now £55

Valid on all performances Monday - Thursday evening from 18 March 2024 - 12 April 2024.
(Excl. all performances on 21 March 2024, plus all midweek matinee and Friday - Saturday performances)


