Black British Theatre Awards Set Date and Venue For 2026

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The Black British Theatre Awards has announced its return for 2026, continuing its mission to recognise and champion the outstanding contributions of Black artists, creatives and theatre professionals across the UK. This year's ceremony will return to the Piccadilly Theatre in London's West End on Sunday 25th October 2026.

Building on the momentum of last year's ceremony, which featured performances from I'm Every Woman lead Alexandra Burke and The Kingdom Choir, and celebrated winners including Beverley Knight, the 2026 Awards will once again spotlight the people and productions shaping British theatre. This year's award categories will recognise achievements across performance, creative excellence on and off stage, outstanding contribution, emerging talent, Best Musical and Best Play, with a star-studded line-up for presenters and performers. The return of the Awards marks the beginning of a new chapter for the organisation as it continues to grow its reach, strengthen industry partnerships and celebrate the breadth of Black talent both on and off stage.

Omar F. Okai, Founder and Executive Director of the Black British Theatre Awards comments, 'We are delighted to return for another year of celebrating the extraordinary talent, creativity and impact. The Black British Theatre Awards exist not only to recognise excellence but also to champion visibility, representation and opportunity within our industry. We are deeply grateful to our sponsors ATG Entertainment, partners Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Global Creatures and Playful Productions, supporters and audiences who continue to believe in the importance of this work.'

Nominations will officially open on 1 July 2026 and close on 31 August 2026, inviting audiences, industry professionals and theatre supporters to nominate individuals and productions that have made an outstanding contribution to British theatre in the past year. Further announcements regarding nominations, tickets, shortlist, presenters, and special guest performances will be made in the coming months.

Learn more at https://blackbritishtheatreawards.com

About the Black British Theatre Awards

The Black British Theatre Awards, now in its 8th year, celebrates the achievements and contributions of Black performers, creatives and productions working across the UK theatre sector. Driven by the belief that celebration can be a powerful catalyst for change, the Awards were established to recognise excellence, increase visibility and inspire future generations. Through celebration and community, the BBTAs continue to advance equity and shape a more representative future for British theatre.

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