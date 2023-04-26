Best of the Best: Exclusive Prices from £66 for Aspects of Love

'Nothing in the world will ever be the same' 34 years after having starred in the original West End production, Michael Ball returns to Andrew Lloyd Webber's celebrated musical Aspects of Love at the Lyric Theatre for a strictly limited season, this time playing the role of George.



Joining Michael Ball will be Olivier nominated Laura Pitt-Pulford (Seven Brides for Seven Brothers and Sunset Boulevard ), Jamie Bogyo (Moulin Rouge! The Musical) and Danielle De Niese (Man of La Mancha and It's a Wonderful Life English National Opera).



With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Don Black and Charles Hart, based on the novel by David Garnett and directed by Jonathan Kent, this heart-breaking story of passion, love, life and loss in post-war France and Italy, follows three generations of the Dillingham family spanning 20 years.



Alex falls in love with an actress Rose and as the pair embark on a passionate affair, the unexpected arrival of Uncle George changes all their lives and those around them forever as they discover how love - in its many forms - truly does change everything



Valid on Monday Perfromances 15 May - 03 July and Tuesday - Thursday performances 16 May - 22 June (excludes Friday & Saturday perfromances)