Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Best of Enemies to Make West End Transfer in November

Best of Enemies to Make West End Transfer in November

More information will be announced soon.

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 8, 2022  

James Graham's new play Best of Enemies will transfer to the West End from this November. The sold-out hit from the Young Vic and Headlong, which originally premiered at the Young Vic in December 2021, examines the bitter political rivalry between William F Buckley Jr. and Gore Vidal.

1968 - a year of protest that divided America. As two men fight to become the next President, all eyes are on the battle between two others: the cunningly conservative William F Buckley Jr., and the iconoclastic liberal Gore Vidal. Beliefs are challenged and slurs slung as these political idols feud nightly in a new television format, debating the moral landscape of a shattered nation. Little do they know they're about to open up a new frontier in American politics, and transform television news forever...

Best of Enemies is nominated for a South Bank Sky Arts Award for Best New Theatre Production, the awards take place on Sunday. The play was also nominated for an Olivier Award and won the Critics Circle Theatre Award for Best New Play.

James Graham is an award-winning playwright and screenwriter. His recent TV credits include Sherwood, Quiz and Brexit: the Uncivil War. James' previous collaborations with Jeremy Herrin include This House and the Olivier Award-winning Labour of Love.

Further information on the West End transfer will be announced shortly. http://www.bestofenemiesplay.com/

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories

From This Author - Grace Cutler


Target Margin Theater Announces HERE AND NOW, A Free Storytelling Project
July 7, 2022

Target Margin Theater, in partnership with the Academy of Medical & Public Health Services, is launching HERE AND NOW, a free storytelling project for members of the Sunset Park community that explores participants’ personal history in this Brooklyn neighborhood.
Renaissance Now Theatre & Film Will Present An Adaptation of MACBETH Titled MACBETH-REDUX This Summer
July 7, 2022

From August 17 to 20, Renaissance Now Theatre & Film will present New York audiences with a novel adaptation of 'Macbeth' titled 'Macbeth-Redux' that focuses on the moral questions of transfer of power.
WICKED, HADESTOWN, And More Announced For Next Year's Kravis On Broadway series
July 7, 2022

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts celebrates thirty years of the best of Broadway in South Florida with its Kravis On Broadway series, bringing a phenomenal line-up of seven Broadway shows, including multiple Tony Award winners, and the Kravis Center premieres of the beloved smash hits, Disney’s ALADDIN and WICKED.
Raue Center For The Arts Announces TAPESTRY UNRAVELED: THE MUSIC OF CAROLE KING This Month
July 7, 2022

Raue Center For The Arts has announced a unique and unforgettable tribute experience at its second annual Arts On The Green at St. Mary’s! Don’t miss great entertainment in the great outdoors with Tina Naponilli in “Tapestry Unraveled: The Music of Carole King” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jul 16, 2022
Full Schedule & Free Events Announced for FringePVD This Month
July 7, 2022

The full schedule of events have been announced for FringePVD: The Providence Fringe Festival® presented by The Wilbury Theatre Group in collaboration with WaterFire Providence: July 17 - 30, 2022.