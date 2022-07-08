Best of Enemies to Make West End Transfer in November

James Graham's new play Best of Enemies will transfer to the West End from this November. The sold-out hit from the Young Vic and Headlong, which originally premiered at the Young Vic in December 2021, examines the bitter political rivalry between William F Buckley Jr. and Gore Vidal.

1968 - a year of protest that divided America. As two men fight to become the next President, all eyes are on the battle between two others: the cunningly conservative William F Buckley Jr., and the iconoclastic liberal Gore Vidal. Beliefs are challenged and slurs slung as these political idols feud nightly in a new television format, debating the moral landscape of a shattered nation. Little do they know they're about to open up a new frontier in American politics, and transform television news forever...

Best of Enemies is nominated for a South Bank Sky Arts Award for Best New Theatre Production, the awards take place on Sunday. The play was also nominated for an Olivier Award and won the Critics Circle Theatre Award for Best New Play.

James Graham is an award-winning playwright and screenwriter. His recent TV credits include Sherwood, Quiz and Brexit: the Uncivil War. James' previous collaborations with Jeremy Herrin include This House and the Olivier Award-winning Labour of Love.

Further information on the West End transfer will be announced shortly. http://www.bestofenemiesplay.com/