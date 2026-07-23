Bernadette Bangura Will Join WAITRESS UK and Ireland Tour as 'Becky'

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Bernadette Bangura will join the UK and Ireland tour of the musical comedy WAITRESS, as Becky, from Monday 24 August 2026 at the Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre. Sandra Marvin's final performance will be Saturday 22 August 2026.

Bernadette Bangura's theatre credits include the UK tour of Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Moulin Rouge! at the Piccadilly Theatre, Once On This Island at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, My Fair Lady at the London Coliseum and on its UK tour, Jesus Christ Superstar at the Barbican, and UK tours of Hairspray and Sunset Boulevard.

The production currently stars Carrie Hope Fletcher as Jenna, Sandra Marvin as Becky, Evelyn Hoskins as Dawn, Les Dennis as Joe, Dan Partridge as Dr Pomatter, Mark Anderson as Ogie, Mark Willshire as Earl and Dan O'Brien as Cal.

The company is completed by Will Arundell, Yochabel Asante, Alice Croft, Jamie Doncaster, Daniel George-Wright, Will Hardy, Bayley Hart, Olivia Lallo, Emma Lucia, David Mairs-McKenzie and Ellie Ruiz Rodriguez.

Carrie Hope Fletcher's final performance will be Saturday 29 September 2026.

Emma Lucia is scheduled to play the role of Jenna for Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre (24-29 August) and Hull New Theatre (1-5 September). Lucie Jones is scheduled to play Jenna for King's Theatre, Glasgow (6-10 October), Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield (13-17 October) and Lowry, Salford (27-31 October).

WAITRESS is based on the 2007 movie written by Adrienne Shelly. Music and lyrics are written by GRAMMY award-winning, singer-songwriter sensation Sara Bareilles. With a book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony-award winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro, Waitress has garnered multiple awards and nominations in both America and the UK, receiving acclaim from both audiences and critics alike.

Celebrating 10 years of production, WAITRESS opened on Broadway on 24th April 2016 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, where it ran until 5th January 2020. Waitress celebrated its official opening night at the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End on 7th March 2019. The show has gone on to global success with further productions in North America, Japan, Holland, a French language production in Canada, a Spanish language production in Mexico, and coming this spring of 2026 an Australian production in Melbourne and Sydney.

WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This beautiful musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

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