Barn Theatre's PETER PAN Starring Waylon Jacobs Will Be Available To Stream Internationally

The Barn Theatre have revealed that their reimagined one-man production of J.M. Barrie's Peter Pan starring Waylon Jacobs (Hamilton, Memphis, The Last Five Years) will be available to live stream internationally at select performances during its run in Cirencester.

This new take on the classic tale, adapted by Alan Pollock and co-conceived by Kirk Jameson and Nick Barstow, follows a father in a hotel room, three thousand miles away from home. Desperate not to miss bedtime, he recreates his daughter's favourite story: an epic tale of adventure, pirates, fairies - a crocodile with gigantic teeth! - and a little boy who refuses to grow old....

Tickets for the live stream performances are £13.50 with an option to add a £5 or £10 donation that will be shared between the Barn Theatre and Great Ormond Street Hospital.

The performances that will be available for live stream on the following dates (Times in GMT):

Wednesday 23 December at 2:30pm

Thursday 24 December at 5:30pm

Saturday 26 December at 2:30pm & 7:30pm

Sunday 27 December at 5:30pm

Tuesday 29 December at 2:30pm

Thursday 31 December at 5:30pm

Saturday 2 January at 7:30pm

Sunday 3 January at 5:30pm

Schools are also able to purchase streaming links to watch a live performance direct from the Barn Theatre to their classrooms for select performances

The digital school tour will be available internationally with show times on the following selected dates:

Tuesday 8 December at 1pm

Wednesday 9 December at 1pm

Thursday 10 December at 2pm

Tuesday 15 December at 10am & 1:30pm

Wednesday 16 December at 10am & 1:30pm

Thursday 17 December at 2:30pm

This latest digital announcement follows the Barn Theatre's recent acclaimed stream of their production of Stephen Sondheim's Marry Me A Little, also directed by Kirk Jameson, and their critically acclaimed digital co-production of Henry Filloux-Bennett's adaptation of What a Carve Up!, directed by Tamara Harvey.

The Barn Theatre have also announced plans to make their production available for free to stream to hospitals and care homes over the festive period.

This brand-new adaptation of J.M. Barrie's Peter Pan by Alan Pollock is co-conceived and directed by Director-in-Residence Kirk Jameson, co-conceived with music by Nick Barstow, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, lighting design by Joe Price, movement direction by Tosh Wanogho-Maud, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, projection design by Benjamin Collins and sound design by Harry Smith.

Tickets for the production at the Barn Theatre can be purchased at barntheatre.org.uk or by calling the box office at 01285 648255.