BWW TV: See The New COME FROM AWAY Cast In Rehearsal

From 10 February, there are going to be some new faces amongst the Come From Away West End cast. Welcome them into the rock by watching the current and incoming cast members perform the final song of the show in the video below!

You may already recognise some of the new islanders. Wicked fans will be pleased to see Rachel Tucker's role (Beverly and others) taken over by Alice Fearn, who has also donned the green make-up to play the lead role of Elphaba in the hit musical. While Hamilton fans can still be in the room with Tarinn Callender, who comes into the show to play Bob and others.

If that wasn't enough, the show has their first pair of real-life siblings performing in the show, with Mary Doherty's (who plays Bonnie and others) brother James joining the show as Claude and others.

Other new islanders include Kate Graham (Diane and others), and Alasdair Harvey (Nick/Doug and others), alongside Ricardo Castro, Stuart Hickey, Sorelle Marsh, Micha Richardson and Matthew Whennell-Clark.

Come From Awayers who are staying in the show are Jenna Boyd (Beulah and others), Mary Doherty (Bonnie and others), Mark Dugdale (taking over the roles of Kevin T/Garth and others), Jonathan Andrew Hume (Kevin J/Ali and others), Harry Morrison (Oz and others), Emma Salvo (Janice and others), Cat Simmons (Hannah and others) and Chiara Baronti, Alexander McMorran and Jennifer Tierney.

This Olivier and Tony award-winning musical tells the real-life story of what happened when 7,000 plane passengers were stranded in the aftermath of 9/11. Diverted to Newfoundland in Canada, the show shares the stories of this incredible community who opened their homes and hearts to the stranded come from aways.

Come From Away is running at London's Phoenix Theatre and is currently booking until May 2020. Watch the video below!





Related Articles