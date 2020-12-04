BWW Interview: Jimmy Essex Talks GHBOY at Charing Cross Theatre

Jimmy Essex in GHBoy

Swapping the TV set of Hollyoaks for the West End, Jimmy Essex is making his professional stage debut as Robert in GHBoy at Charing Cross Theatre this month.

We chatted to Jimmy about entering the theatre industry in a pandemic, the misconceptions of gay culture that the show addresses and why he loves playing challenging roles.

Can you explain the story of GHBoy, and the role of Robert, who you're playing?

The story is centred around Robert and his addiction to chemsex and cheating. It's about his discovery of himself, finding out who he is and coming to terms with something really terrible that happened to him and the major effect it's had on his life.

How are you feeling about making your West End debut?

Amazing, and it's been the most incredible experience so far. Coming into something so new and exciting in itself feels like such an achievement.

It's something very different to anything I've ever done and I just love the challenge of it. I couldn't be happier really.

Does it feel odd to be making your debut during a pandemic?

Yeah, of course. But the good thing is, I have nothing to compare it to!

I didn't know how it was going to work; to an extent, you're making the rules as you go along because nobody's faced this before, so we're just figuring things out as we go.

There have been a few growing pains, but I think we're there now. We get how it has to work and how we can do it safely; it's been challenging, but also really exciting.

What drew you to go from your TV work to the theatre?

I love theatre, and theatre is what got me into acting anyway. I think as a medium, it's incredible; there's something so magical about it.

I also wanted to push myself, and I love this role of Robert. I think the role really spoke to me; there's something about his journey of discovering himself that really scratched an itch for me, so I just jumped at the chance.

Jimmy Essex & Marc Bosch

in GHBoy

How are rehearsals going?

Great! They've been going really well.

We're obviously having to do social distancing, we're getting tested quite regularly and we have to wear masks for some of it too. So it's all been learning how to adapt to this crazy new world we're living in.

But it's been great - the cast is wonderful and the director, Jon Pashley is amazing. I know Paul Harvard, who wrote the play, from years and years ago, so it's been nice to reconnect with him as well.

It's Paul Harvard's debut play - is it nice to star in someone's debut work as your West End debut?

Yeah, definitely. I think because it's new and it's his first play, everyone wants to make it as amazing as it can be, just out of the love for it and because we want to make it special for everyone.

Plus, we're the first people doing it, so there's something really exciting about that. We're paving the way for it, which is lovely.

The show tackles misconceptions around gay culture and promiscuity - why is this such an important message?

I think there are taboos and a hushness around a lot of gay culture; not just from the heterosexual community to the gay community, but also within the gay community too. There are a lot of misconceptions and stigma that come with certain lifestyles and choices. So, I think it's really good to put a human face on this subject and make it relatable. I just think it's really important to shine a light on it.

The show has a very diverse cast with a range of ages and experiences, both on stage and behind the scenes. That must be a great team to be part of.

Yeah, definitely. I think we all feel very blessed. Not only because we're trying to do something that seems impossible, but also because of the range of people involved and the experiences they're bringing to the project.

I think it says so much about what we want the message to be; it's about acceptance of everyone.

Jimmy Essex and Sylvester Akinrolabu

in GHBoy

It's been a really weird year. How have you been coping during the pandemic?

To be honest, at first, I loved it. Once I focused on just getting back to basics, appreciating what I have and the people I have around me, as well as the magic and the enjoyment in everyday life, there was something really special about that. I loved it.

Then about halfway through, I was pulling my hair out. I'm quite an active person and I love to be doing things, and so it's been quite a struggle.

I think the one good thing I took from it was the fact I was with my partner the whole time and we got to actually spend some time together, which is a rarity. And also, just finding enjoyment; my garden has never looked so good!

You're about to make your debut, but what would your dream theatre role be in the future?

Any kind of theatre that inspires some kind of conversation, and a role that is as challenging as Robert in GHBoy.

I think those are the things that I look forward to, and as I'm growing in my career, are things that make me question myself and normatives that I may have already created in my own brain.

Those juicy roles where it changes not only the audience, but my perspective of things, that's what appeals to me the most.

Why should people come and see GHBoy?

We're putting on this amazing show, so come and support theatre!

I think it will surprise people too. I think people have a misconception about what the play is going to be about and how they're going to feel about it. I think they'll walk out with a completely new mindset, having gone on this amazing journey with this guy. I think there's something really, really special about that.

GHBoy at Charing Cross Theatre from 3 December

Photo credit: Adam Stevens

