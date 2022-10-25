BOYBI: Joyful Queer Comedy Returns To The Bread & Roses Theatre After Sell-Out Clapham Fringe Performance

BoyBi Is an exhilarating one-man show exploring the adventures and adversity of growing up bisexual.

19-year-old singer-songwriter George met his girlfriend Millie at University. They've been together six months and the time has come to meet her parents...her very 'traditional' parents.

George transcends from a confident, happy-go-lucky guy into a panic-stricken mess, convinced he 'must' change in order to gain their approval.

George starts to unravel his experiences, ranging from coming out, masculinity, bisexuality and even his first kiss!

BoyBi is a charming, playful comedy, with heartwarming stories and songs written and performed by Evan Reynolds.

Evan is 19, from Staffordshire has recently graduated from a Cert course at Italia Conti and

is moving on to study a BA in Acting & CDT At Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

This is the first play Evan has written and he is returning to The Bread & Roses Theatre after

a sell-out performance of BoyBi at the Clapham Fringe 2022.

Featuring original songs by Evan Reynolds (produced by Will Rhead and Ed Fisher who make up the duo AsianxBlonde).