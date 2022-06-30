BOY CRAZY PSYCHO SLUT Comes To London This Month

Like all women, Jo Dellapina has been called her fair share of things, many not so flattering. In "Boy Crazy Psycho Slut," she explores this from ages 5 to 50, deciding what labels to accept and which to jettison like yesterday's fish.

This Broadway World Award-nominated solo show, equal parts comedic and heart-wrenching, is meant for anyone who wonders who they are, enjoys pop culture, has sought love, has been a teenager, is worried about aging, or likes the Ramones (you'll have to see it to understand).

Jo's one-woman play made its premiere at the 2021 Hollywood Fringe Festival, followed by a stint at United Solo in New York. This marks the international premiere of this well-reviewed show.

Written, produced and acted by Jo Dellapina. Directed by Carol Becker. Taking place Friday, 15 July at 9 p.m. at Et Cetera Theatre at the Oxford Arms, 265 Camden High Street. For tickets and more information visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2183598®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2FBoyCrazyLondon?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.