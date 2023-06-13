BONES Comes to the Park Theatre Next Month

Bones brings together the worlds of rugby and theatre to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health, toxic masculinity and gender stereotypes. Through the story of a rugby player on the brink of a professional career, but struggling in a way he can’t seem to fix, the show examines the toll pressure can take on mental health and questions why it isn’t treated with the same concern as a physical injury, when the effects can be just as serious. The show is partnered with rugby’s leading mental health charity, LooseHeadz.

Ed is an up-and-coming amateur rugby player being scouted by professional teams. Pressure’s mounting as his team qualifies for the Semi Finals of the regional cup, but his head isn’t in the game. Ed feels the full weight of expectation and hope, and it's impacting him in ways he could have never imagined.

Research around mental health in sport and men’s mental health shows that there is an epidemic that needs to be addressed. 1 in 3 elite athletes will struggle with their mental health at some point in their career* and in wider society, 1 in 8 men will suffer from mental health challenges, including depression, with nearly half of those polled (40%)** admitting they won’t talk about it with friends or family.

Bones is a co-production between production company Refine and LooseHeadz, rugby's leading mental health charity. Both companies share a mission to normalise discussions around mental health, particularly in sport where it can be viewed as a weakness. As well as the run at the Park Theatre, local rugby clubs will be able to stream the production during the summer off-season to bring players together to promote, prevent and raise awareness of mental health within the sports community. This filmed performance will be captured at Windsor RFU, on the pitch.

Writer Lewis Aaron Wood says “This play comes at an important time when mental health is being talked about more than ever in rugby. We want the show to normalise conversations amongst men in the rugby community - and beyond - about the mental health challenges we all face and for us all to be able to create supportive environments where these discussions can take place.”

Co-founded by director Daniel Blake and Nick Afoa (Ex-New Zealand Age Grade Rugby Union Player and Simba, Disney’s The Lion King), Redefine launched at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Their mission is to combine the technical attributes of rugby with movement and theatre. Through this personal, physical and emotional journey they intend to tackle issues surrounding toxic masculinity, gender stereotypes, and mental health.

LooseHeadz is a leading mental health organisation in the rugby community and clothing brand. They believe that local rugby clubs are the cornerstone of their campaign to #tacklethestigma and improve players' mental well-being. Each sale of their rugby apparel helps to fund the LooseHeadz Foundation. They guarantee that 100% of the profits from the sales of their rugby leisurewear will go towards improving the mental well-being of players at every level of the game.

Park Theatre presents exceptional theatre in the heart of Finsbury Park, boasting two world-class performance spaces: Park200 for predominantly larger scale productions by established talent, and Park90, a flexible studio space, for emerging artists. In ten years, it has enjoyed eight West End transfers (including Rose starring Maureen Lipman, The Boys in the Band starring Mark Gatiss, Pressure starring David Haig and The Life I Lead starring Miles Jupp), two National Theatre transfers, 14 national tours, six Olivier Award nominations, has won multiple OffWestEnd Offie Awards and won a Theatre of the Year award from The Stage. Park Theatre are grateful to all those who have donated to the Park Life fund, supporting the venue through the pandemic.