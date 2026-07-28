BBC Four Reveals Season of Post-War British and Irish Theatre

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BBC Four will present a season of British and Irish theatre productions. Available in full on BBC iPlayer, the season brings together 16 productions spanning seven decades of post-war playwriting. Alongside the plays, BBC Four will also feature a complementary collection of documentaries and archive programmes exploring the lives, work and legacy of many of the season's featured playwrights.

The season launches on BBC Four on Sunday 26 July at 10pm with Samuel Beckett's groundbreaking Not I. The presentation will include a rare introduction by acclaimed actress Billie Whitelaw, recorded in 1990, reflecting on her creative partnership with Beckett and the challenges of performing one of his most celebrated works.

From the angry realism of John Osborne's The Entertainer and Caryl Churchill's pioneering Top Girls, to contemporary works such as Selina Thompson's Salt, David Ireland's Cyprus Avenue and Kwasi Kwei-Armah's Elmina's Kitchen, the collection traces the evolution of theatrical storytelling while exploring themes of class, identity, race, nationhood, gender and social change.

Several productions will feature introductions providing viewers with additional context and personal reflections on the plays and playwrights. Among them are newly recorded introductions from Miranda Richardson for An Inspector Calls and Bill Paterson for The Cheviot, The Stag and the Black, Black Oil, while audiences will also hear from figures closely associated with the works, including Michael Frayn introducing Copenhagen and Siân Phillips introducing Under Milk Wood.

The season also offers a rare opportunity to see a number of productions returning to television for the first time since their original broadcast, including The Entertainer, Top Girls and My Night with Reg. Other titles, including Absurd Person Singular and A Taste of Honey, return after lengthy absences from UK television.

Accompanying documentaries will further illuminate the playwrights and productions featured across the season, including The Levin Interviews: John Osbourne, Searching for Sam: Adrian Dunbar on Samuel Beckett, Arena: Harold Pinter, Omnibus: Caryl Churchill and Kwasi Kwei-Armah: This Cultural Life. Additional programmes celebrating J.B. Priestley, Dylan Thomas, John Osborne, Shelagh Delaney and John McGrath will also feature.

Curated as a destination on BBC iPlayer, the season invites audiences to immerse themselves in the plays that helped shape modern storytelling, while exploring the rich cultural history and creative talent behind them.

Titles in the Season

A Taste of Honey

Absurd Person Singular

An Inspector Calls

The Birthday Party

Black Watch

The Cheviot, The Stag and the Black, Black Oil

Copenhagen

Cyprus Avenue

The Deep Blue Sea

Elmina's Kitchen

The Entertainer

My Night with Reg

Not I

Salt

Top Girls

Under Milk Wood

All plays will be available on BBC iPlayer from Sunday 26 July. Each title will also be broadcast on BBC Four during the season, accompanied by a range of documentary and archive programming.

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