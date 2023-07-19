Shoreditch Town Hall Reveals Autumn Season With LUNG Theatre Headlining

Shoreditch Town Hall have announced their autumn season for 2023, featuring astonishing productions, artist development workshops, and feel-good community events for all.

Ellie Browning, Head of Cultural Programme of Shoreditch Town Hall, comments, We are thrilled to announce our Autumn 2023 season, featuring an eclectic line-up of theatre, dance, music and artist development workshops. We are also excited to announce our new Local Resident concession rate, offering Hackney residents access to concession rate pricing across our programme for the very first time. We are extending this offer to some hyper-local Tower Hamlets residents too, so all those who live close to the Town Hall are welcomed inside. Alongside the Local Resident concession, we are increasing our Under 21 concession to Under 25, as we look to invite more young people to participate in our programme.

We hope that there is something for everyone this Autumn across our non-traditional spaces - from progressive and relevant theatre to community-filled joyful nights out. We look forward to welcoming audiences old and new, hyper-local and from further afield through our doors.

After astonishing audiences with their acclaimed Who Cares? and Trojan Horse, multi-award-winning LUNG Theatre return with Woodhill (20th September – 7th October), fresh from their run as part of Summerhall’s programme at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe. A call to arms about the crisis facing prisons with gut punching choreography and unflinching beats, this searing production tells the story of three families who investigate what happened to their boys as the hidden story of HMP Woodhill is revealed.

Part of this year’s EFG London Jazz Festival, acclaimed collectives Clod Ensemble and Nu Civilisation Orchestra present a new perspective on Charles Mingus’ iconic 1963 recording The Black Saint and the Sinner Lady (9th/10th November), transforming Shoreditch Town Hall into a vibrant cabaret venue to mark the sixtieth anniversary of the album. Bringing Mingus’ music to life for a new generation, dancers, band and audience all share the dancefloor, giving attendees the opportunity to get up close to world class performers and dance along with this rhythmically explosive work.

Kicking off the season with an Open House on 17th September, which invites those from all over the city to come and explore some of London’s best-known buildings for free, as well as some of its best kept secrets. This is part of Open House Festival and will be the sixth year the venue has taken part. Offering guided tours that explore spaces that are never usually open to the public, attendees will learn about the architecture and design of the building and how its use has developed over the years from a municipal building that opened in 1866 to the leading arts venue it is today.

Shoreditch Town Hall’s flagship Tea Dance launched back in 2013, bringing people from Hackney and the wider community together monthly and has run ever since. On 16th October, audiences are invited to join a very special Town Hall Tea Dance, celebrating the 10th anniversary of that first tea dance. With a glass of bubbles and a slice of cake on arrival, generously provided by East London’s famous Rinkoffs Bakery, tea dance regulars and first time visitors alike are all very welcome in the fabulously decked-out Assembly Hall with music from resident DJ Mr Wonderful, who has been bringing enthusiasm and energy to the dances since the very first event 10 years ago.

It’s back and better than ever – sold-out hit One-Drum return to Shoreditch Town Hall this autumn for The Festival of Highlife - Afrobeat Jazz Afternoon (Sunday 22nd October). From 1pm until 5pm, get ready to groove to the mesmerising rhythms of Afrobeat with a day filled with vibrant performances, engaging workshops, and an unforgettable jazz disco.

The season also gives audiences the opportunity to learn new theatrical skills. A Visual Vernacular (VV) workshop (9th September), led by renowned VV artist and performer Duffy is on offer to audiences, with this free, three-hour workshop open to both deaf and hearing people who are keen to try out VV in a safe space. Participants are invited to learn about this powerful storytelling style which combines strong movement, iconic signs, with gestures and facial expressions, to capture the world in all its visual complexity. Theatre Re's monthly Sunday professional classes also return for the autumn/winter term, providing an open, playful and generous environment for seasoned performers and newcomers alike, with bursary placements for people who live in Hackney and Tower Hamlets who may not be able to afford to come. Rooted in Theatre Re’s training and creative process, sessions will focus on conditioning the body in preparation for rigorous training, corporeal mime repertoire and technique, as well as improvisation and composition inspired from the company’s current projects.

This season, Shoreditch Town Hall have introduced a new concession ticket: Local Resident. This ticket is valid for all Hackney Borough residents, and those living in the following postcodes in Tower Hamlets: E2 6, E2 7, E2 9, E1 5, E1 6.

