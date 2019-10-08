Annilese Miskimmon Appointed as English National Opera's Artistic Director

English National Opera has appointed Annilese Miskimmon as Artistic Director.

She joins from Den Norske Opera and Ballet/Norwegian National Opera & Ballet where she has been Director of Opera since August 2017.

Prior to this, she was General Manager/Artistic Director of Den Jyske Opera/Danish National Opera since 2012 and from 2004 to 2012 was the Artistic Director of Opera Theatre Company Ireland. She is from Bangor, Northern Ireland and studied English Literature at Christ's College, Cambridge and Arts Management at City University, London.She has worked extensively as a director in many prestigious international opera houses.

Annilese Miskimmon said: "I am honoured and delighted to be joining ENO, a company whose consistently ambitious and thrilling work I have loved for all my opera-going life. I can't wait to join the world-class artistic, music and technical teams at ENO. It has been a great privilege and pleasure to lead Norway's national opera company over these past 3 years and an equal joy to now join ENO."

Stuart Murphy, CEO, ENO said: "We are absolutely delighted to appoint Annilese as ENO's new Artistic Director.

"Annilese understands ENO's significance as the artistically adventurous, creatively daring national opera house for everyone. Her values of excellence, kindness and impact chime absolutely with ours and she is as committed to broadening out opera as we all are. Annilese has innate artistic flair and a deep knowledge of opera, so her vivid vision for ENO will be welcomed here with open arms."

Harry Brunjes, Chair, ENO said: "It has been a diligent, long and thorough process to appoint a new Artistic Director with every member of the ENO Board playing their part. We were really impressed by Annilese who brings with her significant experience of working as a director and developing an artistic programme. Her creative ideas and knowledge of the opera and arts landscape will be invaluable. We look forward to welcoming her to ENO."

Martyn Brabbins, Music Director, ENO said: "I look forward very much to working alongside Annilese in planning future seasons at ENO. Her integrity as a colleague and artistic tastes and experiences will be the ideal match for today's ENO."

Annilese Miskimmon will remain as Oslo's Director of Opera until the end of the 19/20 season, officially starting with ENO on 1 September. She will have input on ENO's future seasons from 1 January without compromising her existing commitments in Oslo which will remain her priority. She will move full-time from Oslo to London for the 20/21 season.





