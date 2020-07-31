Andrew Lloyd Webber Contributes to Book of Artwork by Morgan Howell

Morgan Howell At 45RPM will be published in September by Black Dog Press.

Andrew Lloyd Webber has contributed words to a book of artwork by SuperSize artist Morgan Howell.

Other artists who will be a part of the book include The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr and Dermot O'Leary.

About the Book

When artist Morgan Howell paints classic 7" singles, he takes into account every crease, every tear, every imperfection-producing a one-off, truly unique artwork, almost identical to the owner's original copy, but blown up, supersize, to 70 x 70 cm, and three-dimensional, with the spindle in the centre, as if the record is Ready to Play.

Howell's painting of David Bowie's The Jean Genie is displayed at the Sony Music Building in London and Yesterday by The Beatles has been shown at the Capitol Building in L.A. Morgan Howell at 45 RPM beautifully documents 95 of Howell's creations, from Tutti Frutti by Little Richard to Heart of Glass by Blondie, Gimme Shelter by The Rolling Stones to Waterloo Sunset by The Kinks. Each artwork is shown in full and accompanied by an evocative story from owners and collectors-be it Johnny Marr, Danny Baker or Mark Radcliffe -sharing why that record is meaningful to them. The book features an in-depth interview with Morgan Howell, exploring his process as an artist and why, for him, music and art are intrinsically linked.

With a format perfectly designed to fit on record shelves, this book is a must for vinyl junkies, music heads and art lovers everywhere.

Learn more or purchase the book on Amazon here.

