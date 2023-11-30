Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Andrew Lloyd Webber Appeals to UK Government for Funding for Music in Secondary Schools Trust

The letter was co-signed by many musicians, including Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Liam Gallagher

By: Nov. 30, 2023

Andrew Lloyd Webber has written to Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer, calling for public funding for the foundation Music in Secondary Schools Trust, which helps students in disadvantaged schools to access to quality music education.

In a letter published on social media, the composer said: "the transformative power of music for children is universally recognised"

"for many years music education in schools has been scaled back - at a time when we have never needed it more. Every child deserves to be empowered through music, no matter their background, race or religion."

He continued: "Working with disadvantaged schools across the country, MiSST provides a free musical instrument, weekly music lessons and a carefully developed programme for children in years 7, 8 and 9. The Trust has now supported more than 20,000 pupils."

"MiSST has proved exactly how learning music empowers children, and leads to a remarkable improvement in academic standards, well-being and behaviour. The programme is working and the impact is proven - but we can only take it so far on our own."

"Today, we are asking the government, and all governments of the future, to scale the proven work of MiSST, targeting the most disadvantaged schools in the most disadvantaged areas - and starting with the 80 disadvantaged schools on the Trust's waiting list."

The letter is co-signed by music industry leaders such as James Ainscough, CEO of the Royal Albert Hall and many musicians, including Ed SHeeran, Dua Lipa, Nicole Benedetti and Liam Gallagher.

MiSST was founded in 2013. The trust works with schools with a disadvantaged intake with an aim to transform lives through a classical music education.

Photo Credit: Michael Becker / FOX

