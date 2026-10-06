Alan Finch CBE to Receive Outstanding Contribution Award at the UK Theatre Awards 2026

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Alan Finch CBE (1965-2026) will be posthumously awarded this year's Outstanding Contribution to British Theatre Award at the UK Theatre Awards 2026, sponsored by Encore, on Monday 12 October. The ceremony will take place at 8 Northumberland Avenue, hosted by La Voix, where Alan's family will accept the award in his honour.



Alan Finch was a monumental force in regional British theatre. Beginning his career as a teenage theatre electrician, he went onto become a production manager before moving into senior theatrical leadership. Alan established his formidable reputation through senior management roles at major regional cultural hubs, including Nottingham Playhouse and Theatre Royal Plymouth.



Arriving at Chichester Festival Theatre in 2005, he was tasked with a major artistic and financial turnaround. Alongside Artistic Director Jonathan Church, he transformed the venue into a powerhouse. Together, they staged over 100 productions - including 22 new plays - which won more than 40 awards and achieved a staggering 95% audience capacity. Crucially, Alan masterminded a landmark £22 million capital redevelopment of the iconic building.



Kathy Bourne, President of UK Theatre and Executive Director of Chichester Festival Theatre, said, “Alan's contribution to Chichester Festival Theatre was immense; it would not be overstating it to say that, together with his long-time friend and colleague Jonathan Church, he saved the theatre from closure. Not only was he instrumental in restoring CFT to artistic and financial health, he also established its future prosperity.



“Alan wasn't only an inspirational and brilliant executive director; he was an unswervingly loyal, kind, encouraging and supportive colleague, leader and friend.”



Alan was awarded a CBE for services to theatre in 2015 before joining Cameron Mackintosh Ltd in 2016 where he launched extensive UK and international tours, proving that world-class, commercially viable theatre could thrive well beyond the capital.



Cameron Mackintosh said, “I met him almost 40 years ago when he was running Theatre Royal Plymouth. I knew he was special then. Alan had many talents beyond his business acumen - most importantly he was a wonderful human being, naturally brilliant with people and a great communicator.”



Serving on the board of UK Theatre's sister organisation, the Society of London Theatre (SOLT) since 2022, Alan was a critical member of the Olivier Awards Committee, providing guidance and advice with his signature dry sense of humour and positivity. A kind, generous and widely respected heavyweight in the theatre community, Alan has left a legacy on every venue and company he worked at.



Claire Walker & Hannah Essex, Co-CEOs of Society of London Theatre & UK Theatre, said, “Alan Finch was a remarkable leader who made an extraordinary contribution to British theatre, both regionally and nationally, combining his exceptional business sense with a deep understanding of what makes theatre thrive.



“His transformative work at Chichester Festival Theatre was testament to his vision and determination, and he brought that same expertise to the commercial sector, overseeing productions and tours that reached audiences in all corners of the UK.



“Alan was also a hugely valued member of our own community as a board member of SOLT and a trusted adviser to us both. He was generous with his time, wisdom and humour, and we feel incredibly fortunate to have worked alongside him. This award rightly recognises his exceptional career and the lasting Mark Alan leaves on British theatre.”



The UK Theatre Awards 2026 are sponsored by Encore, the premier provider of lighting equipment for theatre productions across the UK, including London's West End, Off-West End, Europe, and Asia, as well as numerous UK and international tours.



Additional thanks to Award Sponsors Theatre Tokens and Tysers Live in association with Ecclesiastical; Official Partners John Good, Marquee TV, The Noël Coward Foundation, SINE, Theatrical Rights Worldwide, and Trafalgar Entertainment; and Official After Party Partner Preevue.



The full list of nominees for the UK Theatre Awards 2026 sponsored by Encore can be found at uktheatre.org



Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 16 Hrs 35 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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