Actors Children Trust to Merge With Royal Theatrical Fund
The combined organization will streamline support access and strengthen its capacity to serve the entertainment industry.
Actors' Children's Trust and the Royal Theatrical Fund have announced their merger, bringing together two charities with a shared commitment to supporting people across all the performing arts. Actors' Children's Trust offers support to the children of actors, and The Royal Theatrical Fund supports all theatre, film, television and other associated workers. Actors' Children's Trust will merge into the Royal Theatrical Fund, creating a stronger, more sustainable single organisation with the united and combined expertise, resources and experience. Both organisations are members of Acting for Others.
The merger will preserve the values that have defined both charities for generations: community, dignity and a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by people working in the industry.
Samantha Bond, Chairwoman of The Royal Theatrical Fund, said: “Today, we come together not simply to merge two charities, but to unite behind a shared purpose. While each organisation has its own proud history, we have always been guided by the same values: compassion, service, and a commitment to supporting the theatrical community.
“By joining forces, we will be stronger together. We will combine our expertise, make better use of our resources, and increase the impact of our work. Most importantly, we will be able to reach more people and provide even greater support, helping to ensure that no actor's child goes without because of the uncertainties of our profession.
“Together, The Royal Theatrical Fund and The Actors' Children's Trust have the opportunity to create an organisation that honours the proud legacy of both charities while building something even stronger for future generations.
“As Chairwoman, I am genuinely excited about what lies ahead. This merger marks the beginning of a new chapter - one defined by collaboration, shared purpose, and a renewed commitment to making an even greater difference for everyone in our theatrical family.”
By joining forces, the charities aim to make it easier for people to access support through a more seamless and consistent approach and application process. Their complementary expertise and specialist knowledge will also strengthen both charities ability to respond to changing needs, increase their capacity to innovate and ultimately deliver greater and more lasting impact for the community.
The merger also reflects the strong cultural alignment between the two organisations. Each has a long history of supporting the industry and shared commitment to compassion, inclusion and putting people at the heart of their work.
As one organisation, the charity will be better positioned to respond to changing needs and navigate an increasingly challenging economic environment. Pooling resources and expertise will create greater resilience and enable the enhanced RTF to build on the strengths of both charities ensuring that support remains focused where it is needed most.
Above all, this merger is an investment in the future of the theatre, film, TV and associated community. By combining their strengths, Actors' Children's Trust and the Royal Theatrical Fund will be well placed to champion and support the profession for generations to come.
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