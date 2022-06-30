Actor Ricardo P Lloyd To Explore Racial Barriers To Black Performers In BBC Documentary

Actor Ricardo P Lloyd is to explore the structural barriers faced by black performers in theatre, television and film as part of a documentary on BBC Radio 4, according to The Stage.

Lloyd's documentary will feature contributions from Death in Paradise's Tobi Bakare, Clint Dyer, deputy artistic director of The National Theatre, and I May Destroy You star Aml Ameen.

My Name is Ricardo P Lloyd will premiere on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds on July 18, and will include how black actors are leaving the UK to find work in the US.

Read the full article here.

My Name is Ricardo P Lloyd will premiere on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds on July 18

Photo Credit: Daniel Samray