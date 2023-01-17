Acclaimed Circus Speakeasy THE ROSE ROOM Comes to London Next Month

The Rose Room's Late Night Circus, a scintillating, underground, immersive experience begins previews February 10th, 2023. This late-night adult circus that brings the best of old-world vaudeville and London's notorious club scene together. The intimate Camden speakeasy is hidden behind an undisclosed Camden landmark and has been hailed as a "real life Moulin Rouge" experience by W42ST Magazine.

"Visions of a long gone world of queers, bohemians, and provocateurs dance in the heads of The Rose Room's denizens. Enter their strange world and lose yourself in the sights, sounds, and tastes. Late Night Circus will lead you down a path of delicious and devious delights featuring sensual acrobats, kinky cabaret, and mind bending magicians." says King Club Kid, Jason Chaos. Chaos serves as one of the producers for The Rose Room both in New York and London.

Coming directly from their acclaimed New York production, The Rose Room is set to become London's most unique and immersive nightlife space. It features an intimate and intoxicating experience for adult audiences including their signature Late Night Circus as well as private events and special performances throughout the year.

Late Night Circus: CRAVEN welcomes audiences into a world of jazz and mystery. Luscious libations flow as you witness incredible feats of danger, debauchery, and decadence. Created by Anthony Logan Cole (Hidden Ones, Ghost Show UK Tour, Weimar Visions) with choreography by Ian Coulter-Buford (Hadestown, Broadway Bountyhunter, After Midnight) and Tony M Williams II (Man Of La Mancha, Fat Kid Rules The World), the London production will feature new acts including emcee Agnieszka Kukla, magician Harry De Cruz (Wonderville) and artistès Mhairi Reid, Dan Edwards, and Ruby Dagger. The production is rounded out by performance artist Tangent Askew and is run by Stage Manager Sasha Kite.

Late Night Circus: CRAVEN will open its doors beginning February 10th at 10:30pm and will include an unforgettable afterparty with acclaimed DJ's and full bar service nightly.

The Rose Room: London as a collaboration between Rose Room Creative and Fever.