ANGEL'S BONE to Transfer to London Coliseum Following Manchester Premiere

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Following its UK premiere at Aviva Studios, Manchester this spring, Du Yun's Pulitzer Prize-winning opera Angel's Bone will transfer to the London Coliseum this October. The production's transfer marks a significant milestone in English National Opera's (ENO) dual-centre model, bringing innovative, contemporary and socially relevant opera to audiences in both Greater Manchester and London. Each production has been shaped by the venue in which it is performed, creating two distinct experiences for audiences in each city.

Angel's Bone tells the story of Mr and Mrs X.E., a desperate couple longing for a better life who discover two wounded angels in their garden. They set out to nurse them back to health, but what begins as an act of apparent compassion quickly spirals into a disturbing portrait of greed and exploitation, and an unflinching take on human trafficking and modern-day slavery. As the Manchester Evening News observed in its review, Angel's Bone is a reminder that “art is not all about escapism, good art can act as a mirror to the world we live in,” echoing Du Yun's own belief that “art, at its best, functions to provoke”.

Composer, performance artist and activist Du Yun's electrifying score fuses medieval polyphony, punk, electronics, chamber music and cabaret creating a unique and vital sonic world. With a libretto by playwright and filmmaker Royce Vavrek, Angel's Bone was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Music in 2017 following its acclaimed world premiere in New York and is recognised as one of the most significant operatic works of the past decade.

Multi-award-winning theatre and opera director Kip Williams returns to lead this production following his UK opera debut in Manchester. He is joined by Tony and Olivier Award-winning designer Marg Horwell, continuing their long-term creative collaboration, with recent shows including Dracula starring Cynthia Erivo at the Noel Coward Theatre, The Maids at Donmar Warehouse, and The Picture of Dorian Gray in the West End and on Broadway. Completing the creative team is Jack Knowles as Lighting Designer, Ash J Woodward as Original Video Designer, and Dominic Bilkey and Joseph Reiser as Co-Sound Designers.

Returning to conduct is the internationally renowned Baldur Brönniman who is deeply committed to making classical music relevant in the 21st century. Lauded for “injecting vivid life into Du Yun's eclectic score” (The Times) during the Manchester performances, he will be joined in the pit by the award-winning Orchestra of ENO who perform the expanded orchestration.

The full cast returns to reprise their critically acclaimed roles from the Manchester run. In the role of Mrs X.E. is Scottish mezzo-soprano and singing actress Allison Cook, who was praised by The Stage as “a true star performance”. Cook has secured a reputation for her stand-out performances within the contemporary repertoire, and she makes a welcome return to ENO following her role as Judith in Duke Bluebeard's Castle (2024). Performing as her husband, Mr X.E., a role he previously “sung with fearsome brilliance” (The Arts Desk), is British baritone Rodney Earl Clarke who is often recognised for his versatility in performance. Clarke has extensive experience on stage, with his musical repertoire spanning opera and musical theatre.

The role of Girl Angel is performed by Swedish cross-genre musician and voice actress Mariam Wallentin. Best known as one half of the acclaimed duo Wildbirds & Peacedrums, her work spans experimental opera, including The Wasp Factory at the Royal Opera House's Linbury Theatre. Scottish tenor Matthew McKinney performs the role of Boy Angel. Winner of the 2024 Kathleen Ferrier Awards, he's currently a 2025 Jerwood Young Artist with Glyndebourne. They are joined by Hong Kong countertenor Keith Pun as Male Soprano.

Manchester-based guest vocal ensemble, Kantos Chamber Choir – renowned for their distinctive sound and praised by The Arts Desk as “extraordinarily good” following their Manchester performances – return to the production.

Angel's Bone opens at the London Coliseum between 16-31 October 2026 for 6 performances.

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