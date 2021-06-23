Shows Set for West End Kids Week - Save on AMELIE, ANYTHING GOES, BE MORE CHILL & More

Kids Week is #BackOnStage and this much loved, long-running initiative is the perfect way to introduce your family to the magic of live theatre over the summer holidays - from hit musicals and plays to comedies and family favourites.

Kids Week tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday 30 June, available from OfficialLondonTheatre.com. For the first time ever, they have extended the offer from ages 16 and under to 17 and under, as so many will have missed out on their last Kids Week experience due to lockdown, and they want to ensure that as many young people as possible can be welcomed into their theatres.

During Kids Week, a child goes free when accompanied by a full paying adult to participating shows throughout August. They have had to set it up slightly differently this year, so although it will be the same fantastic deal in terms of what you pay, instead of one full price ticket and one free child ticket it will be presented as two half price tickets. As always, additional children go half price.

The safety of audiences and staff throughout Kids Week is their highest priority. Their industry-wide See it Safely mark, displayed at theatres across London, assures theatregoers that participating venues are following the latest Government guidance for live arts events.

Kids Week bookers can benefit from their 'Book with Confidence, Exchange with Ease' pledge, allowing them the opportunity to be able to exchange up to 24 hours prior to a performance if they are unable to attend due to Covid. As in previous years, they have set up an Access Priority Request Form for theatregoers with access requirements, available from 12pm on Friday 25 June until 6pm on Sunday 27 June.

They will assist with your trip planning by recommending the safest ways to travel to and from their theatres, the majority of which are within walking distance of a main line station or Q-Park car park (which offer parking discounts to theatregoers).

This year they won't be able to offer their show-linked activities, but they will be running a special programme of free theatre-themed activities in partnership with the Mayor of London, with more details coming soon. They will also be highlighting a host of other London activities in partnership with the Let's Do London campaign, to ensure you make the most of your trip.

Emma De Souza, Kids Week founder and Head of Marketing & Communications at SOLT, said:

'After an incredibly hard year for the theatre industry, it is a joy to bring back Kids Week - we know how much of a beloved and hotly-anticipated part of the theatrical calendar it is! We cannot wait to welcome regulars and first-time families back into the West End this summer to enjoy the magic of a live show.

'Theatre is nothing without its audiences, and we are so grateful to everybody who can support Kids Week and help our industry rebuild. Please treat yourself and your family, and enjoy the best theatre that London has to offer.'

List of shows participating in Kids Week 2021

Additional shows might be added later in the promotion due to differing reopening schedules.

Amazing Bubble Man

Amélie The Musical

Anything Goes

Be More Chill

Billionaire Boy

Cirque Berserk

Come From Away

Dinosaur World Live

Doctor Who: Time Fracture

Dragons And Mythical Beasts

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Fireman Sam Live - Saves The Circus

Hairspray

Heathers The Musical

Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain - Part Five

Hotel Paradiso

Disney's The Lion King

Mamma Mia!

Mary Poppins

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert

Morgan And West Present: The Three Musketeers

The Mousetrap

One Step, Two Step

The Play That Goes Wrong

The Prince Of Egypt

Sam And Mark's On The Road Show

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical

Singin' In The Rain

Six

Stiles and Drewe's - The 3 Little Pigs A Very Curly Musical Tale!

The Tiger Who Came To Tea

Twirlywoos Live

What The Ladybird Heard

Wonderville

Zog

Age recommendations for participating shows will vary. Please check the show listings on OfficialLondonTheatre.com for more information.

Tickets on sale 10am Wednesday 30 June at officiallondontheatre.com/kids-week