AMBIGUOUS PROPOSITION to Explore Sexual Harassment Claims at Bakehouse Theatre

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Hilary Cordery will star as Margaret Woods in Ambiguous Proposition, a new play by Shona Newmark, at the Bakehouse Theatre in Blackheath on Sunday, September 13.

Presented by Wait, What? in association with MillerMoss, the play will receive two performances at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Written by a former senior employment solicitor and performed by Cordery, herself a former employment lawyer, Ambiguous Proposition explores the complexities surrounding allegations of workplace sexual harassment through both a legal and personal lens.

The play centers on Margaret, a woman passionate about her work and family who is initially confident that her knowledge of the law and tribunal system will allow her to make a workplace problem disappear.

As the story unfolds, each scene frames an allegation through the legal test for sexual harassment and the applicable defense, examining what happens when seemingly clear legal principles collide with complicated human behavior.

Described as sharp, funny and at times uncomfortable, the play explores Margaret's growing involvement in the situation and the assumptions she brings to it.

Following each performance, audiences will have the opportunity to take part in a discussion with Cordery.

Ambiguous Proposition will play Sunday, September 13 at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the 50-seat Bakehouse Theatre in Blackheath, London. The production has an approximate running time of 70 minutes.

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