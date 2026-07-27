ALFA MIST to Perform at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's Live Music Week

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Alfa Mist will perform on Thursday 24 September as part of Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's Live Music Week running from 22 September – 27 September 2026. He joins the previously announced Echo & The Bunnymen, Doves and Café del Mar Classical for a curated concert series celebrating the finest talent of today — from legendary icons to rising stars — set against the breathtaking backdrop of Regent's Park.

Prioritising feeling over perfectionism. This is the credo that drives the restless creativity of multi-instrumentalist, rapper and producer Alfa Mist from London.

Since the release of his first full-length project Nocturne in 2015, Alfa has established himself as one of the UK's most focused, in-demand and distinct musical voices. He has worked with the likes of Jordan Rakei and Tom Misch. His music spans everything from hip-hop beat-making to producing for artists such as rapper Loyle Carner, composing neo-classical works for the London Contemporary Orchestra, and reworking tracks from composer Ólafur Arnalds and pioneering jazz label Blue Note.

Alfa heads up his own label Sekito platforming his close collaborators including the likes of Kaya Thomas-Dyke, Jamie Leeming & JSPHYNX. His latest album, Roulette – a sci-fi concept album set in a dystopian near-future where reincarnation is a scientifically proven fact – features New York rapper Homeboy Sandman, British soul star Tawiah, and vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Kaya Thomas-Dyke.

Tickets for Alfa Mist go on artists pre-sale at 10am on Wednesday 29 July with general on sale at 10am on Friday 31 July.

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