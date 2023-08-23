ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST Will Hold a Post-Show Panel Discussion in Partnership With Inquest

The event is on 5 September.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE, Performed by the West End Cast Photo 1 Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE
Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting TH Photo 2 Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting THE BOOK THIEF
Leading London Ballet School Young Dancers Academy Announces New Identity Photo 3 Leading London Ballet School Young Dancers Academy Announces New Identity
Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year Photo 4 Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year

ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST Will Hold a Post-Show Panel Discussion in Partnership With Inquest

Playful Productions has announced a post-show panel for Accidental Death of an Anarchist taking place on 5 September in partnership with charity, INQUEST. INQUEST supports and campaigns alongside families bereaved by deaths in police custody, and has partnered with the production since its inception. The panel will discuss the issues arising from deaths in custody, and the opportunities for people to take action. 

It will be chaired by Head of News and Politics at JOE Media, Oli Dugmore with participants including Executive Director of INQUEST, Deborah Coles, Marcia Rigg, a campaigner whose brother Sean Rigg died in police custody in 2008 and Director of Accidental Death of an Anarchist Daniel Raggett.   

Tom Basden's acidically funny adaptation of Dario Fo's classic takes direct aim at recent police handlings and mishandlings. The final performance marks a year since the production opened at Sheffield Theatres, it has been a hit with audiences and critics alike, with Daniel Rigby's performance being hailed as a “comic tour de force”. The final scene offers a reminder of the urgency and reality of the story: a tally of all the deaths at the hands of police in this country. Since this production came to the stage a year ago, 29 deaths involving police have been added.

The production opened at Sheffield Theatres, before a run at The Lyric Hammersmith ahead of its West End transfer to Theatre Royal Haymarket in June 2023. It runs in the West End until 9 September. 

Executive Director of INQUEST, Deborah Coles commented: “This play is a farce that reflects the very real farcical systems faced by families bereaved by deaths at the hands of police in this country.

The comedy gets deep under the skin of audiences, and we hope brings a new awareness of the reality, as was intended by the first iterations of Accidental Death of an Anarchist in the 1970s.

The team behind this production have worked closely with our charity and bereaved families, to truly understand the reality of INQUEST's work, and the current relevance of the story they are telling.

The powerful conversations we have had behind the scenes will be brought to the stage in a new way with this panel discussion. It is a reminder to West End audiences of the injustices on our doorstep, and we hope they will leave the theatre inspired to take action.”

Director of Accidental Death of an Anarchist Daniel Raggett, added: “Since 1990, there have been 1867 deaths in police custody or following contact with the police in England and Wales. 12 of those deaths have occurred in the last three months alone, all while we have been performing Accidental Death of an Anarchist at the Theatre Royal Haymarket. That is nearly one life for every week of our run. And yet, there are still people who believe that police violence is not a significant issue in this country. Accidental Death of an Anarchist is a comedy about a serious issue and our hope is that this panel will help raise awareness of state-sponsored violence. I plan to say nothing; instead, I will listen to Deborah Coles and Marcia Rigg talk about the incredible work of INQUEST and the human cost of deaths at the hands of the police.”

An Anarchist has fallen to his death from a police station window. The question is: did he jump or was he thrown? 

As the police attempt to avoid yet another scandal, a mysterious imposter is arrested and brought in for questioning. Seizing the chance to put on a show, he leads the officers in an ever more ridiculous reconstruction of their official account, hilariously exposing the cover-ups, corruption, and profound idiocy at the heart of the police. 

The cast includes Daniel Rigby, Tony Gardner, Tom Andrews, Mark Hadfield, Ro Kumar, and Ruby Thomas.

Tickets for the event are now on sale Click Here. More information can be found at www.anarchistwestend.com 





RELATED STORIES

1
Riverside Studios Unveils a Diverse Lineup for September and October Photo
Riverside Studios Unveils a Diverse Lineup for September and October

Discover the captivating world of film, theatre, and visual arts at Riverside Studios as they present an international programme for September and October. From thought-provoking movies to breathtaking stage performances, Riverside Studios has something for every art enthusiast. Plan your visit now and explore the diverse lineup of events and dates.

2
CLUE Comes to the Bridewell Theatre this Autumn Photo
CLUE Comes to the Bridewell Theatre this Autumn

Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery, based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game. Sedos will present this timeless classic at the Bridewell Theatre from 26-30 September 2023. 

3
Dujonna Gift and Sam Tutty Will Lead TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK Photo
Dujonna Gift and Sam Tutty Will Lead TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre

Kiln Theatre has announced casting for new musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) - Dujonna Gift (Hamilton) and Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen – Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical).

4
ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST Will Hold a Post-Show Panel Discussion in Partnership Wit Photo
ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST Will Hold a Post-Show Panel Discussion in Partnership With Inquest

Playful Productions has announced a post-show panel for Accidental Death of an Anarchist taking place on 5 September in partnership with charity, INQUEST.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch: The Old Vic Theatre Releases PYGMALION Teaser Trailer Video Watch: The Old Vic Theatre Releases PYGMALION Teaser Trailer
Check Out an All-New Trailer For LA BAMBA in the West End Video
Check Out an All-New Trailer For LA BAMBA in the West End
Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House Video
Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
EL MAGO POP
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You