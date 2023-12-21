Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

ABBA VOYAGE Brings in £320 Million to London Economy in 2023

£320 million was added to the London economy, with more than 40% of that generated in the local area.

By: Dec. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End Photo 1 Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End
The Magic Circle Honour Cast and Crew of UNBELIEVABLE Photo 2 The Magic Circle Honour Cast and Crew of UNBELIEVABLE
Andrew Lloyd Webber Wins Copyright Case Against Former Dancer Who Claimed He Wrote 'Memory Photo 3 Andrew Lloyd Webber Wins Copyright Case Against Former Dancer Who Claimed He Wrote 'Memory'
Photos: First Look at David Tennant and Cush Jumbo in MACBETH Photo 4 Photos: First Look at David Tennant and Cush Jumbo in MACBETH

ABBA VOYAGE Brings in £320 Million to London Economy in 2023

ABBA Voyage has brought in nearly a third of a billion pounds to the UK economy this year, according to the BBC.

The virtual production featuring projections of the band is set in a purpose-built facility in Stratford, East London and has boosted the local ecomony as well.

As reported on The World At One programme, the show opened in May 2022 and has been seen by over a million people in the first year, with a fifth coming from overseas.

£320 million was added to the London economy, with more than 40% of that generated in the local area.

In September, Bloomberg reported that ABBA was making more than $2 million a week from the show. The venue is 99% full every night and, with an average ticket price of about £85 ($105). ABBA Voyage is one of the most expensive productions in music history, with a price tag of £140 million (about $175 million) before the first show opened in May 2022.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Video: See a Sneak Peak of First Days of Rehearsals for JUST FOR ONE DAY at The Old Vic Photo
Video: See a Sneak Peak of First Days of Rehearsals for JUST FOR ONE DAY at The Old Vic

There's just over a month until the first performance of the Live Aid musical Just For One Day – The old Vic Theatre has released a glimpse from the very first days of rehearsals for this brand new musical, which will have its world premiere in the New Year. See the video below!

2
Try January Programme Of Artistic And Community Events For All Comes To Riverside Studios Photo
'Try January' Programme Of Artistic And Community Events For All Comes To Riverside Studios In 2024

 Riverside Studios is inviting Londoners to discover something new with a specially curated programme of cultural and community events.  Learn more about the programme here!

3
West End Production of SIX Reminds Audience Members to Refrain From Recording Photo
West End Production of SIX Reminds Audience Members to Refrain From Recording

Six the Musical in London has released a statement reminding audience members to refrain from recording on their phones during the performance. Fans are reminded that the taking of audio recordings and videos is prohibited until the MegaSIX at the end of the show.

4
Full Cast Set For the National Theatres DEAR OCTOPUS Starring Lindsay Duncan Photo
Full Cast Set For the National Theatre's DEAR OCTOPUS Starring Lindsay Duncan

The National Theatre has announced the full cast for Dear Octopus. Dear Octopus will run at the Lyttleton Theatre from 7 February–27 March 2024. Learn more about the cast here!

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

ABBA VOYAGE Brings in £320 Million to London Economy in 2023ABBA VOYAGE Brings in £320 Million to London Economy in 2023
Video: See a Sneak Peek of First Days of Rehearsals for JUST FOR ONE DAY at The Old VicVideo: See a Sneak Peek of First Days of Rehearsals for JUST FOR ONE DAY at The Old Vic
More Dancers Allege Bullying and Body-Shaming at UK Ballet SchoolsMore Dancers Allege Bullying and Body-Shaming at UK Ballet Schools
Our Boxing Day Theatre Sale Starts Today!Our Boxing Day Theatre Sale Starts Today!

Videos

Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End Video
Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End
Watch a Conversation with the Year 7 Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD London Video
Watch a Conversation with the Year 7 Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD London
Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre Video
Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
THE LION KING
Ticket Central WONKA
SOME LIKE IT HOT
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You