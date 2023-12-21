ABBA VOYAGE Brings in £320 Million to London Economy in 2023

ABBA Voyage has brought in nearly a third of a billion pounds to the UK economy this year, according to the BBC.

The virtual production featuring projections of the band is set in a purpose-built facility in Stratford, East London and has boosted the local ecomony as well.

As reported on The World At One programme, the show opened in May 2022 and has been seen by over a million people in the first year, with a fifth coming from overseas.

£320 million was added to the London economy, with more than 40% of that generated in the local area.

In September, Bloomberg reported that ABBA was making more than $2 million a week from the show. The venue is 99% full every night and, with an average ticket price of about £85 ($105). ABBA Voyage is one of the most expensive productions in music history, with a price tag of £140 million (about $175 million) before the first show opened in May 2022.