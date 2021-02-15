Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre West Virginia Announces Two Titles for Summer 2021 Season

Online auditions will be held February 27- 28, 2021.

Feb. 15, 2021  
Theatre West Virginia is planning to take the stage at Grandview in June of 2021. Bringing the classic "Honey in the Rock" back to the Cliffside Amphitheater along with bringing fan favorite "Alice at Wonderland" to the stage for the first time at Theatre West Virginia.

Online auditions will be held February 27- 28, 2021. Sign up now.

Tickets go on sale on March 31, 2021 at www.theatrewestvirginia.org. More shows to be announced soon.


