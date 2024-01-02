The Met: Live in HD Brings Gounod's ROMEO ET JULIETTE to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in March

The performance will take place on March 23 at 12:55pm.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

The Met: Live in HD will bring Gounod's Roméo et Juliette to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in March. The performance will take place on March 23 at 12:55pm.

Two singers at the height of their powers—radiant soprano Nadine Sierra and tenor sensation Benjamin Bernheim—come together as the star-crossed lovers in Gounod’s sumptuous Shakespeare adaptation, with Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin on the podium to conduct one of the repertoire’s most romantic scores. Bartlett Sher’s elegant staging also features baritone Will Liverman and tenor Frederick Ballentine as the archrivals Mercutio and Tybalt, mezzo-soprano Samantha Hankey as the mischievous pageboy Stéphano, and bass-baritone Alfred Walker as Frère Laurent.




RELATED STORIES - West Virginia

1
The Met: Live in HD Brings CARMEN to the Greenbrier Valley Theatre in January Photo
The Met: Live in HD Brings CARMEN to the Greenbrier Valley Theatre in January

The Met: Live in HD will bring Carmen to the Greenbrier Valley Theatre in January. The performance is set for Saturday, January 27, 2024, from 12:55 PM - 3:55 PM.

2
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW West Virginia Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW West Virginia Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW West Virginia Awards; THE WIZARD OF OZ, BUSTOWN, Children&rsqu Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW West Virginia Awards; THE WIZARD OF OZ, 'BUSTOWN', Children’s Theatre of Charleston & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
The Met: Live in HD Brings Verdis LA FORZA DEL DESTINO to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in Mar Photo
The Met: Live in HD Brings Verdi's LA FORZA DEL DESTINO to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in March

The Met: Live in HD brings Verdi's La Forza del Destino to Greenbrier Valley Theatre next year. The performance will take place on March 9, 2024 at 12pm.

