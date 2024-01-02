The Met: Live in HD Brings Gounod's ROMEO ET JULIETTE to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in March

The Met: Live in HD will bring Gounod's Roméo et Juliette to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in March. The performance will take place on March 23 at 12:55pm.

Two singers at the height of their powers—radiant soprano Nadine Sierra and tenor sensation Benjamin Bernheim—come together as the star-crossed lovers in Gounod’s sumptuous Shakespeare adaptation, with Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin on the podium to conduct one of the repertoire’s most romantic scores. Bartlett Sher’s elegant staging also features baritone Will Liverman and tenor Frederick Ballentine as the archrivals Mercutio and Tybalt, mezzo-soprano Samantha Hankey as the mischievous pageboy Stéphano, and bass-baritone Alfred Walker as Frère Laurent.