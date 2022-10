The Met HD Opera Series LA TRAVIATA Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre Next Month

Greerbrier Valley Theatre will present The Met HD Opera Series LA TRAVIATA next month. The event is on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 12:55 PM - 2:25 PM.

October 4, 2022

Shepherd University's contemporary theater studies program announces its production of The Thanksgiving Play. The comedy will be professionally performed on Broadway in 2023. The Shepherd University production will be the regional premiere.