The Met HD Opera Series LA TRAVIATA Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre Next Month

The event is on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
The Met HD Opera Series LA TRAVIATA comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Soprano Nadine Sierra stars as the self-sacrificing courtesan Violetta-one of opera's ultimate heroines-in Michael Mayer's vibrant production of Verdi's beloved tragedy. Tenor Stephen Costello is her self-centered lover, Alfredo, alongside baritone Luca Salsi as his disapproving father, and Maestro Daniele Callegari on the podium.
