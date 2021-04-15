The Charleston Ballet Will Hold Auditions For Company and Apprentice Positions

The Charleston Ballet, the Official WV State Ballet under the direction of Kim R. Pauley, will hold two separate audition classes for Company and Apprentice positions for the 2021-2022 performance season.

Auditions for the Company will be held Wednesday May 12, 2021 from 5:30 to 7:00 pm. Male and female dancers of advanced ability with classical ballet backgrounds are encouraged to audition for the Company. Dancers must be at least 14 years old and women must be proficient with their pointe work.

The Apprentice auditions will be held Thursday, May 13, 2021 from 4:15 to 5:30 pm. Dancers auditioning for apprentice positions must be between 11 and 15 years old with a classical ballet background and possess at least an intermediate level of technique. Girls should be working on pointe. All interested dancers and their parents must comply with the company membership regulations.

Auditions will be held at the Charleston Ballet studios at 100 Capitol Street, on the Mezzanine floor. Please call (304) 342-6541 to register for the audition and for additional information and directions to the studio. Dancers will be required to wear a mask, practice social distancing and follow studio health and safety protocol.

Programs for the Charleston Ballet's upcoming season will include the world premiere of DRACULA: THE SEDUCTION in October and a mixed-bill in March of 2022, as well as the annual series of THE NUTCRACKER with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra in December. Throughout the year, additional events at smaller venues will include FestivALL, the West Virginia Dance Festival, Bollywood Night, and studio performances.

As one of the ten oldest ballet companies in the country, the Charleston Ballet's 65 year mission has been to develop and showcase West Virginia performers with a repertoire that includes traditional favorites and innovative contemporary works, and provide dancers with opportunities to work with internationally renowned guest artists and choreographers.

Andre Van Damme formed the Charleston Ballet, the Official West Virginia State Ballet, in 1956. The Belgian native, Van Damme, achieved great success as the first star dancer with the Brussels Royal Opera. His vision was to provide stage experience in a professional atmosphere for West Virginia dancers and create a greater appreciation for the art of ballet. That vision continues today under the artistic direction of Kim R. Pauley. The troupe has been a pioneer among regional ballet companies in the United States. For over 65 years, the civic troupe has enriched the cultural life of West Virginia by performing hundreds of traditional and original ballets. The company has a reputation of high quality professional performances, artistic integrity, and strong social conscience.