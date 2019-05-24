Swift Creek Mill Theatre Cabaret Nights Presents Audra Honaker

Audra Honaker, the dynamic ray of sunshine that has graced stages all over Central Virginia, will entertain audiences through song July 19 & 20 at the Mill. Musical direction by the exceptional Shellie Johnson. Doors open at 7 PM with performance at 8 PM.

Cabaret performances are deeply personal evenings of songs and stories in an intimate space, breaking the fourth wall. The opportunity for a performer to bridge the music to the audience through personal stories is a unique experience that the Mill is excited to deliver to our audiences. True to Swift Creek Mill traditions and history, light hors d'oeuvres will be served through the evening, all for one simple ticket price.

Leading up to this novel cabaret, Audra will take suggestions from YOU and other social media friends in order to build a stellar show based on what you want! In this Facebook event, post a song or story that you would like to hear from Audra. Then get tickets for "Suggestions Welcome"! (Your idea may be selected, but selection is not guaranteed.)

Tickets are $40 and include food. Doors open at 7 PM for food and drink and the show is at 8 PM. Reservations can be made online anytime at swiftcreekmill.com/cabaret or by calling 804-748-5203 during business hours. More acts will be announced soon!

Swift Creek Mill is one of the oldest registered landmarks in the nation and is home to historic Swift Creek Mill Theatre, a not-for-profit that has been providing Central and Southside Virginia professional performing arts for over 50 years. "The Mill," as patrons call it, has long been a beacon for cultural arts and a trusted resource in the area. Find out more at swiftcreekmill.com.

For more information about Cabaret Nights at the Mill, contact info@swiftcreekmill.com, or call 804-748-5203.





