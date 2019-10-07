Old Opera House Theatre Company Presents PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
It's 1950, and new colors are being added to the Red Scare. Two U.S. State Department employees, Bob and Norma, have been tasked with identifying sexual deviants within their ranks. There's just one problem: Both Bob and Norma are gay and have married each other's partners as a carefully constructed cover. Inspired by the true story of the earliest stirrings of the American gay rights movement, madcap classic sitcom-style laughs give way to provocative drama as two "All-American" couples are forced to stare down the closet door.
Rated PG13
Be sure to RESERVE the best seating by calling the Old Opera House BOX OFFICE at #304.725.4420 or ...Purchase Your Tickets ONLINE!
Fridays & Saturdays @ 8:00pm
Sunday Matinees @ 2:30pm
Adult: $22.00 | Seniors, College, Military: $19.00
Students: $15.00 (Under age 18)
Perfect Arrangement is produced by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.