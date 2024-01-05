HONEY IN THE ROCK Comes to Theatre West Virginia This Summer

Performances will run June 18-30, 2024.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW West Virginia Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 2 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW West Virginia Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
The Met: Live in HD Brings CARMEN to the Greenbrier Valley Theatre in January Photo 3 The Met: Live in HD Brings CARMEN to the Greenbrier Valley Theatre in January
The Met: Live in HD Brings Gounod's ROMEO ET JULIETTE to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in Marc Photo 4 The Met: Live in HD Brings Gounod's ROMEO ET JULIETTE to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in March

HONEY IN THE ROCK Comes to Theatre West Virginia This Summer

Honey in the Rock comes to Theatre West Virginia this summer. Performances will run June 18-30, 2024.

Honey in the Rock is a play that delves into the historical events surrounding the birth of West Virginia. Through the captivating narrative of the Morgan family, it brings to life the story of how this state came into existence and evolved. The play also explores the political dynamics in Wheeling as they sought to separate from Virginia. Throughout the production, notable historical figures such as Stonewall Jackson, Andrew Johnson, and Arthur I. Boreman make appearances.

**The play has a prestigious alumni roster, including Academy Award nominee Chris Sarandon, local actor David Selby, and theater professionals like David Schramm. Honey has stood the test of time due to its exceptional theatrical quality. Originally debuting on June 27, 1961, the production expanded in 1970 with the addition of Hatfields and McCoys. In the mid-70s, it evolved into Theatre West Virginia, a repertory company presenting shows at Grandview every summer.




RELATED STORIES - West Virginia

1
The Met: Live in HD Brings Gounods ROMEO ET JULIETTE to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in March Photo
The Met: Live in HD Brings Gounod's ROMEO ET JULIETTE to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in March

The Met: Live in HD will bring Gounod's Roméo et Juliette to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in March. The performance will take place on March 23 at 12:55pm.

2
The Met: Live in HD Brings CARMEN to the Greenbrier Valley Theatre in January Photo
The Met: Live in HD Brings CARMEN to the Greenbrier Valley Theatre in January

The Met: Live in HD will bring Carmen to the Greenbrier Valley Theatre in January. The performance is set for Saturday, January 27, 2024, from 12:55 PM - 3:55 PM.

3
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW West Virginia Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW West Virginia Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW West Virginia Awards; THE WIZARD OF OZ, BUSTOWN, Children&rsqu Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW West Virginia Awards; THE WIZARD OF OZ, 'BUSTOWN', Children’s Theatre of Charleston & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

The Met: Live in HD Brings Gounod's ROMEO ET JULIETTE to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in MarchThe Met: Live in HD Brings Gounod's ROMEO ET JULIETTE to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in March
The Met: Live in HD Brings CARMEN to the Greenbrier Valley Theatre in JanuaryThe Met: Live in HD Brings CARMEN to the Greenbrier Valley Theatre in January
The Met: Live in HD Brings Verdi's LA FORZA DEL DESTINO to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in MarchThe Met: Live in HD Brings Verdi's LA FORZA DEL DESTINO to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in March
The Met Live in HD Brings FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONAS to Greenbrier Valley Theatre This MonthThe Met Live in HD Brings FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONAS to Greenbrier Valley Theatre This Month

Videos

Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem Video
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ Video
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ
View all Videos

West Virginia SHOWS
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in West Virginia Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Clay Center [Maier Foundation Performance Hall] (2/04-2/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You