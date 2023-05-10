Performances run May 12-21.
Alabama Story comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre beginning this week. Performances run May 12-21.
The Civil Rights Movement clashes with Jim Crow South when a book about a white rabbit who marries a black rabbit pits a librarian against a prejudice senator. While these two face off in a battle of wills, the real-life struggle against segregation plays out between a white girl and a black boy.
The dark reality of segregation and hate collides with the hope and courage of the Civil Rights Movement in this play based on true events.
|Akeelah & The Bee
William H. McCoy Theatre (5/19-5/28)
|Shrek The Musical
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (7/07-7/22)
|Little Shop Of Horrors
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (10/20-11/04)
|A Christmas Carol
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (12/01-12/09)
|Matilda, Jr
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (9/15-9/23)
|Aladdin, Jr
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (6/23-6/24)
|Bonnie and Clyde
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (6/02-6/17)CAST
|Madegascar, Jr.
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (7/28-7/29)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW