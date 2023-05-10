ALABAMA STORY Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre

Performances run May 12-21.

Alabama Story comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre beginning this week. Performances run May 12-21.

The Civil Rights Movement clashes with Jim Crow South when a book about a white rabbit who marries a black rabbit pits a librarian against a prejudice senator. While these two face off in a battle of wills, the real-life struggle against segregation plays out between a white girl and a black boy.

The dark reality of segregation and hate collides with the hope and courage of the Civil Rights Movement in this play based on true events.




