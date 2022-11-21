Young Artists of America to Present Youth Premiere of Frank Wildhorn's WONDERLAND

On Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 7:00pm at the Music Center at Strathmore, Young Artists of America will present the youth premiere of Frank Wildhorn's brilliant WONDERLAND, featuring his dynamic and eclectic score, with brand new symphonic orchestrations by Kim Scharnberg.

Billed as a modern-day retelling of the classic Alice in Wonderland story, WONDERLAND follows a woman living in current-day New York City whose marriage is falling apart and whose career dreams are slowly being pulled out from under her. When this contemporary Alice finds her way into Wonderland via a broken service elevator in her condo, she meets some familiar-ish characters: a Cheshire Cat with a Latin flair, a malicious Mad Hatter, and a delightfully dotty Queen of Hearts. After coming face to face with these friends and foes, Alice finds new strength in herself and discovers that she'll do anything to find her way back to her daughter.

Over 160 students from Young Artists of America's Performance Ensembles (YAACompany, YAAOrchestra and YAAjunior) will take the stage, performing both in the cast and orchestra. The students range from middle school to high school age and are some of the region's most talented performers. As DC Theater Arts wrote in a review from a 2019 production of Les Miserables, "I saw performances in this show that rivaled some of the professional theatre that I have experienced."

In advance of the show, Frank Wildhorn sent a message to the local student performers. He wrote, "I am so honored to have you, this new generation of gifted artists, perform my songs. I saw the video of your orchestra rehearsal and can only imagine how grand it will all sound at the Music Center at Strathmore! I always say that if you sing and perform my songs with the same passion I wrote them, great things will happen. So, go with passion! Celebrate and have the best time! And, remember, in Wonderland, anything is possible!"

For their upcoming spring production, Young Artists of America will curate and present a world premiere for stage and television called THE LEGACY OF Hal Prince. The production, which will be performed at the Music Center at Strathmore on Saturday, April 1, 2023 and then taped on April 22, 2023 at Maryland Public Television studios for television broadcast later in summer 2023, will feature selections from the 70-year career of legendary Producer/Director Hal Prince, such as West Side Story, The Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, Parade and more.. More details and exciting announcements coming soon.

For over a decade, Young Artists of America has been providing the brave space for young performing artists to experiment, take risks, and imagine the world through their artistry. We invite students at any skill level, from grade school through grade 12 and gap year, to join our inclusive community of storytellers and propel their artistic and personal journey forward. Our award-winning, year-round programming is waiting for you.

For more information visit: www.yaa.org