Young Artists of America at Strathmore Presents BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Featuring Alan Menken

Young Artists of America at Strathmore, The Emmy Award-winning youth program, presents their first offering of the new year with Disney's Beauty and The Beast. The production will take place at The Music Center at Strathmore (5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda, MD) on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 3:00pm, with special programming starting at 1:30pm.

The production will feature the special participation of the show's famed Academy, Grammy, and Tony Award winning Composer, Alan Menken (Beauty & The Beast, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Newsies, Pocahontas, Little Shop of Horrors). Menken will work alongside 300 middle to high school age performers, including 100 singers, dancers and actors from YAACompany and YAAjunior, the full 60-piece YAAOrchestra, and a 120 person guest chorus from Richard Montgomery High School. The production will also feature brilliant new costumes by nationally renowned Costume Designer, Travis Halsey and newly commissioned projections from NYC-based Projection Designer, DOMINIC GRIJALVA

Beauty and The Beast tells the classic story of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town in France, and The Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If The Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will be lifted and he will be transformed back into himself. But time is running out and if The Beast doesn't learn his lesson soon, he will be doomed for all eternity.

Prior to the show, at 1:30pm, audiences will have the opportunity to meet the enchanted characters from the performance in the Bernard Family Foundation Pavilion. At 2:15pm, a pre-concert performance by YAAjunior will occur in the Lockheed Martin Lobby. Children are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite character from Beauty and The Beast. After the performance, starting at 5:45pm, there will be a VIP Champagne Reception and Meet & Greet with Menken. Tickets for this reception are sold separately.

Concert tickets range from $16-$68 and groups of ten or more will receive a 10% discount off ticket prices, while groups of 20 or more will receive a 20% discount. Tickets for the VIP Champagne Reception are $48/adult and $24/child. For more information, including tickets, parking seating, directions and more, please visit: http://www.youngartistsamerica.org/spring-production or call (301) 581-5100.





