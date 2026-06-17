WE THE WOOLLY: REMIXING 250 to Launch at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in DC

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This July, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company will invite Washingtonians to celebrate, question, remix, and reimagine America's 250th birthday through We the Woolly: Remixing 250—a dynamic month-long series of free public events designed to place the arts at the center of civic life.

Taking place at Woolly's home in the heart of Downtown DC, equidistant from both the Capitol and the White House, We the Woolly: Remixing 250 will transform the theatre into a cultural hub where artists, neighbors, families, activists, and audiences come together to envision the future of the nation's capital—and the country itself.

This series celebrates the diversity, creativity, and resilience of DC and its people with live music, dance, spoken word, circus arts, interdisciplinary performance, community conversations, and family-friendly programming. Through these partnerships, and institutions Woolly Mammoth reaffirms its ongoing commitment to building deeper civic connections through the arts.

“Art of all disciplines has always served as the collision point where we discover language for those inexpressible ideas inside our consciousness,” said Woolly Mammoth's Artistic Director Reggie D. White. “America's semi quincentennial arrives at a moment where many of us are deeply seeking to understand what story America wants to write for itself, and We the Woolly offers those wrestling with their own inexpressible ideas a place to convene, to ponder, and to dream – together.”

Curated by Woolly's nationally acclaimed Connectivity Department, this series continues the company's mission of linking artistic expression with social and political engagement. Woolly's Connectivity Department is known for creating show-specific events and public conversations that explore the urgent questions embedded in Woolly's work. The team also fosters partnerships and programs that remain responsive to community needs while creating spaces for reflection, celebration, and collective imagination.

“At a moment when the country is reflecting on who we are and who we hope to become, We the Woolly: Remixing 250 creates space for joy, dialogue, artistry, and possibility,” said Kristen Jackson, Associate Artistic Director and Director of Connectivity. “This series is about honoring the many voices that make up DC and using creativity as a way to imagine a more equitable, participatory, and connected future.”

With We the Woolly: Remixing 250, Woolly Mammoth continues its legacy of championing bold, unexpected work while serving as a gathering place where civic life and cultural life intersect.

This Project is being fully funded through DowntownDC Business Improvement District and the District of Columbia Executive Office of the Mayor - Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. Says Gerren Price, President & CEO of DowntownDC BID: "The Downtown DC Business Improvement District (BID) is excited to partner with Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company to bring We the Woolly: Remixing 250, A Month-Long Celebration Reimagining America 250. With our investment in the revitalization of Downtown DC, this is a moment to continue to highlight the vitality and eclectic mix of artistry to amplify community building in Penn Quarter. This series of activations and engagements serves to meaningfully enhance the DowntownDC BID's commitment to the formation of moving towards a vibrant arts, culture and entertainment district."

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